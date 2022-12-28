WINTHROP — It takes a special sort of team to rattle off 24 straight regular season games without a loss — and it was the special teams that kept that streak alive on Wednesday night.
Winthrop cashed in on two power play chances and showed off a pretty impressive penalty kill on its way to a 3-1 win over Peabody at Larsen Rink. The win keeps the Vikings unbeaten on the year at 4-0 and hands the Tanners (3-2) their first league loss of the season, leaving Winthrop the lone unbeaten club in Northeastern Hockey League action.
It was a frustrating night for Peabody, which had a 1-0 lead after one period but then conceded the game’s final three scores. Winthrop’s freshman goaltender Riley Towse made 31 stops and the Viking defense did a good job of packing the front of the net to take away potential passing lanes.
“These are the kinds of games where you have to put a low, hard shot on net and then go after the rebounds,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. “We were thinking too much ... when the girls were coming down with the puck, I could see the wheels turning in their heads. We were thinking too much about the perfect pass, the extra pass.”
Failing to cash in on power play chances also hurt the visitors. The Tanners spend 9:29 on the man advantage but came away with only one goal, a first period wrister by sophomore Ava Buckley that broke a scoreless tie with 33 seconds left in the opening frame. The snipe came on Peabody’s third power play chance of the period and also came on the tail end of a penalty that produced a 5-on-3 advantage that Winthrop killed off.
Defensemen Penny Spack assisted the goal by sending Buckley ahead cleanly from the defensive zone.
“The first period was our best period of the season,” Roach said. “We were finding open lanes, connecting tape-to-tape. It was a phenomenal period.”
Winthrop’s first power play of the game yielded a snipe from captain Abby Holmes that ticked off the top crossbar through traffic and into the net to make it 1-1 a mere 2:58 into the middle period.
It wasn’t tied long — only 36 seconds later Winthrop’s Izzy Cash connected on a wraparound goal that beat goalie Alyse Mutti’s skate to the post to put the hosts ahead for good.
Winthrop outshot Peabody 11-6 in that period and also killed off two more Tanner power play chances. Captain Hannah Gromko had a mini breakaway slide wide both Spack and Leah Buckley put blasts from the blue line just wide of the case as the seconds ticked off the man advantage in frustrating fashion.
“We played well, we just have to find a way to convert those,” Roach said. “If a team’s going to take penalties, you have to make them pay a price for it.”
That’s what the Vikings did early in the third. Captain Emma Holmes got to a rebound at the net front and popped it home for a two goal advantage at 3-1, and while Peabody had a fair number of chances over the last 10 minutes (a gorgeous net front pass from captain Jenna DiNapoli to Shirley Whitemore that went wide being the best) they couldn’t light the lamp.
Winthrop now has not lost in the regular season since February 17 of 2021 against Beverly, who they face on the road in late January. The Vikings also visit Peabody on Feb. 1, with those three clubs now jockeying for position at the top of the standings.
“It’s a long season,” said Roach. “We won’t be the same team next time around and I’m sure they won’t either. We’re all aiming to improve as the season goes along and we’re definitely looking forward to the next one.”
Winthrop 3, Peabody 1
Peabody 1 0 0 1
Winthrop 0 2 1 3
Scoring summary
First period: P, Ava Buckley (Penny Spack), ppg, 14:27.
Second period: W, Abby Holmes (Emma Holmes), ppg, 2:58; W, Izzy Cash (Chloe Couture), 3:34.
Third period: W, E. Holmes (Mia Norris, Mia Currier), ppg, 2:26.
Saves: P, Alyse Mutti 24; W, Riley Towse 31.
Records: P, 3-2-0; W, 4-0-0.