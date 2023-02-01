PEABODY — It’s not very often that teams with combined regular season unbeaten streaks of more than 40 games do battle. With a high scoring, fire wagon first period and a tightly checked final 30 minutes, this latest clash between the Peabody and Winthrop girls hockey teams lived up to the billing.
Visiting Winthrop got the only goal of those final two frames to hold off the Tanners, 3-2, and remain unbeaten at 12-0. The Vikings haven’t lost a regular season game in 32 outings going back to 2021, snapped Peabody’s nine game win streak and all but assured themselves a second straight Northeastern Hockey League championship.
“It’s become a great rivalry. Peabody won this league three years in a row (2019-21) and that’s where we wanted to be,” Winthrop coach Butch Martucci said. “I coach with Michelle (Roach) in the summer and there’s a ton of mutual respect here. It’s two fast teams, two intense teams and it’s always a war.”
Peabody (now 12-3) tweaked its forecheck and brought big pressure in the skating game chasing a goal in the third period. A net front scramble with 10 minutes to go nearly yielded the tying goal, but the combination of poise by Winthrop goalie Riley Towse and a quick whistle kept the puck out.
The Tanners continued to press the issue and pulled their goalie for an extra attacker for a furious final 90 seconds. Peabody didn’t get a shot on goal, though, and managed three attempts ... two of them blocked with captain Penny Spack’s last second bid going wide of the far post by mere millimeters.
“We spent a lot of time looking for the right shot,” Peabody coach Michelle Roach noted. “Against a team like Winthrop, you’d like to be a little more reactive: Throw the stick and body at the puck.”
It was a garish start for the hosts. Winthrop captain Julia Holmes scored on a high shot just 34 second after the opening faceoff and Peabody was in a 2-0 hole when fellow Viking captain Mia Norris streaked in shorthanded and scored just 3:04 later.
Before that power play expired, Peabody answered. Sophomore Shirley Whitmore finished a feed freshman Angela Fabbo to relieve some of the pressure at 2-1.
“Any shorthanded goal really has the potential to be big momentum for the other side, so there is some pressure to make what’s left of that power play count,” said Roach. “To be able to reset there and get a goal back was huge.”
On another power play later in the period, Tanner captain Hannah Gromko took a feed from her younger sister Chloe and sped up the right wing boards. She uncorked a beautiful wrister to the top corner to make it 2-2 ... less than ten minutes had been played and already it was the first time Winthrop had allowed two goals in a game all season.
“Peabody answered the bell,” Martucci said, “and we had to do the same.”
The Vikings did, clamping down defensively. Peabody’s 15 shots on goal were its lowest total of the year and it was also only the second time in 15 games they’d been outshot (the other coming against top-ranked St. Mary’s Lynn). Led by Julia Holmes, Winthrop was disciplined (giving Peabody no power plays in the last two periods) and played with an impressive attention to detail by disrupting passes and keeping sticks in shooting lanes.
Holmes also had a clean breakaway that goalie Alyse Mutti stopped with an impressive pad save.
Hannah Parker broke the tie when she fired a shot home with 9:19 left in the middle period.
“Hannah’s one of our hardest workers,” said Martucci. “I don’t even know where that shot came from but it was great to see her take it.”
Sophomore Ava Buckley nearly weaved her way through traffic for a nice scoring chance in the third but was denied. Senior Jenna DiNapoli won some key faceoffs and Catie Kampersal created some chances with her speed through the neutral zone, but generally speaking the Tanners just couldn’t pepper the net with enough rubber to get the game tied again.
“We made some good adjustments and we played fairly well against a really good team,” said Roach. “We’re disappointed with the result but very happy with the effort. There are a lot of positive to take forward.”
Winthrop 3, Peabody 2
At McVann-O’Keefe Rink, Peabody
Winthrop 2 1 0 3
Peabody 2 0 0 2
Scoring summary
First period: W, Julia Holmes (un), :34; W, Mia Norris (un), shg, 2:38; P, Shirley Whitmore (Angela Fabbo), ppg, 4:47; P, Hannah Gromko (Chloe Gromko, Catie Kampersal), ppg, 8:30.
Second period: W, Hannah Parker (Talia Martucci), 5:41.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: W, Riley Towse 13; P, Alyse Mutti 22.
Records: W, 12-0-0; P, 12-3-0.