SALEM — For the first time in five seasons, the Salem High football squad is 3-0.
The Witches didn't do anything spectacular in Friday night's 19-14 win over Greater Lawrence, but the contest never really felt in doubt, either.
Head coach Matt Bouchard and his group came in with a solid game plan against the run-heavy Reggies, a team that primarily let numerous quarterbacks run the ball up the gut or to the outside. While those quarterbacks visibly boasted speed and skill between the seams, Salem did more than enough to limit the big gains and ultimately come out on top.
"I think for me one of the big things that was important going into this game was trying to control the line of scrimmage," said Bouchard, whose team is looking for their second straight winning campaign. "They have some talented guys up front so for us it was about controlling the line of scrimmage and I thought we did a pretty good job on both sides of the ball."
Of the 52 plays from scrimmage that Greater Lawrence ran, 51 of them were runs. Of those 51 runs, 46 of them came from a player lining up at quarterback, taking the snap and following his blockers.
Despite the predictable play calling, the Reggies were able to mix up the runs just enough to keep Salem guessing. Whether it was a blast right up the middle or a variety of scampers to the outside, the visitors gained enough yards with their feet to make things relatively interesting.
Still Salem limited the chunk plays as Greater Lawrence didn't have a single run go for more than 20 yards. On top of that, the Witches forced three fumbles, all of which they recovered.
"They do block in a couple of different ways so even though maybe at first sight it looks like the same play, there is a couple things they do in there where they get angles on you," explained Bouchard, "and if you're not playing it appropriately they're going to get leverage on you. They rotated a few guys in there and they were electric players."
Before the Witches got their first look at Greater Lawrence's unorthodox attack, they had already found the back of the end zone. That came on the opening drive of the game, as Salem went 67 yards in seven plays, nullifying two penalties before quarterback Corey Grimes (115 passing yards, 2 TDs) found Quinn Rocco Ryan for a 6-yard score.
The Reggies responded with a second quarter touchdown when quarterback Isiah Suero sprinted over the goal line from 15 yards out. The junior starter was the only player to touch the ball on that particular drive, gaining 50 total yards on six rushes including the score.
Salem scored again later in the period as Devante Ozuna (game-high 85 rushing yards) powered one through from six yards out. Ozuna ran hard all night and nearly had a breakaway touchdown run on the first drive before he was tracked down by a Greater Lawrence defender just before reaching paydirt.
Salem made it 19-6 late in the third quarter, capping off a 10-play, 55-yard drive with a 4-yard passing connection from Grimes to Logan Abboud. Greater Lawrence scored again late, but it was all cosmetic at that point.
"I think offensively when we did shoot ourselves in the foot we were able to respond and get back on schedule to keep moving the chains," added Bouchard. "We have actually been pretty shaky at that the first two weeks, so for me there's huge progress there which is going to be critical. That consistency is a thing that's going to make us successful in those big games."
Bouchard highlighted the play of lineman Alex Rodriguez, who turned in a great performance on both sides of the ball, as well as safeties Rocco Ryan and Albert Pujols (fumble recovery). The latter two players did a great job coming up from the back and halting any big runs up the middle. Chinn was also a standout defensively.
Salem 19, Greater Lawrence 14
at Bertram Field, Salem
Salem (3-0);7;6;6;0;19
Greater Lawrence (0-3);0;6;0;8;14
Scoring summary
S- Luis Chinn 6 pass from Corey Grimes (Grimes kick)
GL- Isiah Suero 15 run (rush failed)
S- Devante Ozuna 6 run (rush failed)
S- Logan Abboud 8 pass from Grimes (pass failed)
GL- Alvin Nunez 2 run (Jordy Esquivel pass from Richard Torpey)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Salem — Devante Ozuna 11-85, Miguel Arcila Londono 1-4, Angel Nolasco 1-0, Albert Pujols 1-(-1), Corey Grimes 7-(-21); Greater Lawrence — Isiah Suero 17-78, Alvin Nunez 12-65, No. 2 17-51, Christian Sanchez 1-6, No. 1 2-5, Justin Ortega 1-1, Jordan Urena 1-(-3).
PASSING: Salem — Grimes 10-16-115-2-0; Greater Lawrence — Nunez 1-1-23-0-0.
RECEIVING: Salem — Quinn Rocco Ryan 3-47, Pujols 3-22, Arcila Londono 1-19, Ozuna 1-13, Logan Abboud 1-8, Luis Chinn 1-9; Greater Lawrence — Kevin Mejia 1-23.