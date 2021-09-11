Witches' fourth quarter rally comes up short in opening night setback vs. Chelsea

SALEM — The history books will show that Chelsea High defeated host Salem on the opening night of the 2021 high school football season Friday at Bertram Field. And in many respects, that'd be accurate.
What would also be factual, however, was that the Witches beat themselves just as much as the Red Devils bested them on the scoreboard.
Searching for their first win since November 2018, Salem rallied with two fourth quarter touchdowns but came up just short, 24-19.
There were a number of reasons for this culpability for the home team on this night, with missed tackles being at the top of that list. There were also some blown coverages in the defensive secondary, two untimely penalties when Salem was driving, and a pair of untimely fumbles.
"We hurt ourselves with big plays," admitted Salem head coach Matt Bouchard, whose team was playing its first game at the new and refurbished Bertram, with new locker rooms, concourse, parking lot and sight lines.
"If we were able to bring their guys on the ground and contain the quarterback, it's a different game. We just couldn't do that," he continued. "I expect more of my guys. It's something we practice a lot. We have guys in position to make the play; we just need to finish."
Senior captain Michael Ready, who took a couple of big hits during the night but managed to return to the game both times ("talk about the heart of a champion," said Bouchard), finished 9-for-18 through the air for 107 yards and a pair of scores. He spread the football around to seven different receivers.
Both of those touchdowns came in the final stanza. The first came on a bubble screen to sophomore Jesse Round Jr. in the left flat, and the speedster took it up the sideline (receiving a nice block from freshman Rocco Ryan to spring him) for the score to make it 18-12.
After Chelsea quarterback Erick Galeano Flores (7-for-14, 126 yards, 2 TD, INT) scrambled and found Maykin Funez (5 catches, 106 yards) wide open behind the Witches' defense for a 50-yard touchdown with four minutes to play, the Witches rallied once more. Ready got them into the end zone again with 1:10 to play, hitting another junior tight end, Jaden Kelly, with an easy toss in the left corner of the end zone on 4th-and-3.
The ensuing onsides kick attempt, however, hit a Salem player before travelling the requisite 10 yards, and Chelsea took over and ran out the clock.
Ryan, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound ninth grader who started at both wide receiver and defensive back, had an interception, came up from the secondary and made a number of loud tackles, and caught a pair of passes for a team-high 38 yards.
"He got an opportunity to play with us in the spring as an eighth grader and has really continued to work and improve," Bouchard said of Ryan. "He's earned these two starting spots, no question."
Sophomore Corey Grimes alternated between quarterback (2-for-3, 43 yards TD), running back (21 yards on 6 carries) and wideout and rarely left the field, switching over to middle linebacker on defense. Jariel DelValle paced the Witches on the ground with 56 yards on 11 carries while also catching two passes for 21 yards.
In the trenches, Salem got strong performances from senior center Dante Roper, who did double duty on the defensive line, as well as guard/defensive tackle Ramsey Pacheco, a junior. They helped their teammates run for 115 yards on 26 carries and pile up 265 yards of total offense.
Chelsea had taken a 6-0 lead on the final play of the first quarter when Herman Esquivel Mendes (92 yards rushing) broke free for a 26-yard scoring run. His 46-yard scamper in the third quarter helped set up teammate William Romero's 12-yard touchdown pass, which made it 18-6.
Grimes, who was under center to begin the second quarter for Salem, ended a fine 13-play, 80-yard drive that took 9 minutes and 38 seconds off the clock and tied the score at 6-6. On a play action pass, the sophomore found junior tight end Patrick Connaster alone on the left side for a 23-yard touchdown.
For a program that has lost 19 of its last 20 contests, Bouchard is always stressing the positives in an effort to help his players turn things around. For instance: Salem scored three touchdowns Friday night after having punched in only two during the entire 7-game Fall 2 campaign this past spring; that's progress, however small, and moving in the right direction in the coach's eyes.
"Look at the fourth quarter when we had the ball on the plus side of the field and fumbled (with under 3 minutes to play)," said Bouchard, referring to a drive into Chelsea territory. "I told our guys; 'Let's not panic, I'll use our timeouts here, we'll stop them, get the ball back, drive downfield and score with a minute-and-a-half left so we an attempt an onsides kick. So what happens? Exactly that. Them having the fortitude to stop them defensively, get it back, drive downfield and punch it in ... we're not where we need to be, but we've certainly made huge strides the last four months.
"Putting themselves in position to win a football game is half the battle. Many of them haven't at the varsity level yet, but want so badly to do so."
With scheduled opponent South Boston looking like it won't have enough players to field a team next weekend, Salem might have an unexpected bye week unless they can find an opponent. If that's the case, they'll play next at Greater Lawrence on Friday, Sept. 24.
Chelsea 24, Salem 19
at Bertram Field, Salem
Chelsea 6 0 12 0 — 24
Salem 0 6 0 13 — 19
C-Erick Galeano Flores 26 run (kick blocked)
S-Patrick Connaster 23 pass from Corey Grimes (kick blocked)
C-Herman Esquivel Mendes 24 run (rush failed)
C-William Romero 12 pass from Galeano Flores (rush failed)
S-Jesse Round Jr. 17 pass from Michael Ready (kick failed)
C-Maykin Funez 50 pass from Galeano Flores (kick failed)
S-Jaden Kelly 3 pass from Ready (Grimes kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Chelsea — Herman Esquivel Mendes 9-92, Erick Galeano Flores 11-84, Joey Zelaya-Fiallos 6-21, Maykin Funez 1-0, Iseya Bonilla 1-(-1); Salem — Jariel DelValle 11-56, Michael Ready 6-34, Corey Grimes 6-21, Rocco Ryan 3-4.
Passing: Chelsea — Galeano Flores 7-14-126-2-1; Salem — Ready 9-18-107-2-0; Grimes 2-3-43-1-0.
Receiving: Chelsea — Funez 5-106, William Romero 1-12, Gary Giron 1-8; Salem — Ryan 2-38, Patrick Connaster 1-23, Jaden Kelly 2-22, Jesse Round Jr. 2-22, DelValle 2-21, Luis Chinn 1-20, Grimes 1-4.