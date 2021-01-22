SALEM — The Salem High and Salem Academy boys basketball teams opened their respective seasons against each other this past Tuesday. After a sluggish start offensively, the Witches turned up the heat en route to a dominant fourth quarter performance and subsequent win.
On Friday, the cross town rivals met again, and this time host Salem didn't waste much time making their presence felt.
The Witches turned a six-point advantage after one into a 15-point lead at the half, stretching the advantage to 20-plus in the third before holding strong down the stretch for a 48-27 triumph. Salem hit four triples in the second quarter alone to begin separating themselves, and continued to play stout man-to-man defense the rest of the way to cruise to the finish line.
"We cleaned up some things from Tuesday where I think we were a little nervous (because) it was our first game in a long time," said Salem head coach Tom Doyle. "Salem Academy came out and played hard the other day and really gave us problems; tonight, after a few good practices, all the guys that were here, all of them got in and did something well."
Due to COVID-19 protocols within the program, Salem was only able to dress eight players. They were missing two key starters — including senior big man Jorge Guerrero who turned in a double-double performance on Tuesday — but it didn't seem to slow them down on this particular night.
Senior guard Ethan Doyle caught fire from deep in the opening half, canning three triples to help his team's offense get going. Playing against a variety of zone defenses, Salem did a great job moving the ball around and generating quality looks — something they were able to do at times on Tuesday but struggled to knock them down.
"I think realistically that first game we played them they shot 2-for-27 from three; they're a much better shooting team than that and we knew that heading into the game," said Salem Academy head coach Ben Petrides. "They were knocking down shots in that second quarter and it really hurt us. It's just the chemistry we see from them; we're trying to build that type of chemistry here with almost an entirely different five on the court."
Doyle's younger brother Jack, a sophomore guard, also got in on the action from downtown, drilling a pair of three balls himself. The younger Doyle finished with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Bobby Jellison more than did his part as well, going for a game-high 17 points to go with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Sophomore Chris Qirjazi also turned in some terrific minutes, going for four points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.
While the Witches offense certainly had its moments, it was the team's defense and rebounding abilities that ultimately allowed them to pull away. Salem had 25 rebounds as a team, with four different guys snaring at least five boards, and they did a great job cleaning up the glass on defense and eliminating any second chance opportunities for the visitors.
Defensively, nearly every shot Salem Academy took was contested or came with the shot clock winding down, and when they did get deep into the paint, Salem did a nice job protecting the rim.
On the other side, Salem Academy's Jorbert Peralta, a sophomore, turned in a team-best 10 points, including an 8-for-8 clip from the charity stripe.
"Jorbert has a pretty unmatched work ethic in terms of maturity beyond his years," said Petrides. "He's been with us since eighth grade and he's someone who I trust with our offseason workouts. He's leading by example and he's become more vocal this year. He's someone who tries to get better not just in the physical aspect of the game but leadership wise and taking younger guys under his wing."
Salem Academy graduated seven seniors from last year's successful team and are still trying to figure out who fits where and who gels well with who. With limited practice time and a virtually unknown competitive schedule, that only makes things that much more difficult.
Salem High 48, Salem Academy 27
at Salem High School
Salem: Guillermo Pimentel 3-0-6, Bobby Jellison 5-4-17, Chris Qirjazi 2-0-5, Joe Parr 1-0-2, Jack Doyle 2-0-8, Jayren Romero 1-0-2, Ethan Doyle 3-0-9, Jayzel Pino 0-0-0. Totals: 17-4-48.
Salem Academy: Jorbert Peralta 1-8-10, Emilio De La Cruz 2-0-5, Ismail Kouyate 1-0-2, Riley Fenerty 0-1-1, Dexter Brown 2-1-5, Ivan Paredes 1-0-2, Abraham Camara 1-0-2, Emmanuel Soto 0-0-0, Azriel Taguiam 0-0-0. Totals: 8-10-27.
Halftime: 25-11, Salem
3-pointers: Salem, E. Doyle 3, Jellison 2, J. Doyle 2, Qirjazi; Salem Academy, De La Cruz.
Records: Salem 2-0; Salem Academy 0-2.