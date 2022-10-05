SALEM — It was part two of this year’s Bertram Derby, the doubleheader battle for city pride between the soccer squads of Salem High and Salem Academy.
The nightcap under the lights was a spirited affair between the Witches and Navigators’ girls squads but the goalkeepers, Kate Heppner and Cindy Shehu respectively, controlled all the action in this one that ended in a 0-0 draw.
In the late going, it was Shehu that faced more pressure as the Witches sent five players forward pressing for the go-ahead goal. Salem drew a corner kick with about three minutes left and a nice service by captain Isabella Cunha forced Shehu to make one initial save and punch away a rebound chance.
“She’s a tough goalkeeper, it’s never easy to get one by her,” said Salem coach Eric Farley. “Scoring has been our biggest issues this year. We just haven’t been consistent with putting the ball away.”
Salem Academy (4-5-1) got some very good defense along the way. Senior defender Cynthia Esterlin did a great job of taking away one late Salem scoring chance and Shehu was very aggressive when it came to coming off her line; for example, Salem had a long through ball that midfielder Lily Navins nearly won a race for, but Shehu came out and kicked it away.
Several plays like that on would-be Salem breakaways helped Shehu earn her fourth shutout of the season.
“We have some good speed,” Farley said. “There are definitely some track stars out there.”
Captain Kylie Michaud and Liliana Marfongelli were dangerous at the top of the formation for the Witches (now 1-9-2). In the midfield, Sydney Agno, Lizzy Reid and Mallory McCarthy were very effective when it came to moving the ball.
“They’re very young players, some of them played for us last year as eighth graders, and they have plenty of skill,” said Farley, whose team is 1-0-2 against charter schools and has been scheduling some of those in addition to the rigorous Northeastern Conference slate in order to build confidence as the young squad matures.
“We compete very well within our level,” Farley added. “The kids are learning the game and they have a lot of spirit.”
In the back, Samantha Agno was outstanding for the Witches both shutting down scoring chances and playing the ball forward. Heppner earned her third shutout of the season with some key saves while one of the game’s biggest defensive plays came when defender Lane Livermore took away an angle from Navs attacker Evangeline Bennett, who made a nice run towards goal but couldn’t get a shot off.
Neely Harrington had a good game on defense for Salem and Cunha was the lynchpin at the centerback and sweeper spot.
“She’s a powerful player and the foundation of the team,” Farley said of Cunha. “She’s a great leader and we’re lucky to have her when it comes to helping out the freshman and sophomore players.”
For the Navigators, Jessenia Rivera, Sophia Trindade and Jayden Starr played well on defense along with Esterlin. Rebecca Ulcena, Addie Gaddis and Kylie Lundin were also strong for Salem Academy.