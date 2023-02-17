SALEM — It's difficult to find the words to describe just how hot the Salem boys hoop team was from deep Friday night.
Hosting cross city rival Salem Academy on Senior Night, the Witches exploded for seven triples in the opening quarter alone, knocked down 17 in total and cruised to a 75-46 win in their regular season finale.
Both Brayson Green (25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block) and Jack Doyle (17 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and a block) drilled five from distance, with six other players chipping in at least one trifecta in the dominant performance.
"We didn't play well last night (a loss to Wakefield) so I'm glad with the way these guys responded today and came out and took advantage of a hot shooting night," said Witches head coach Tom Doyle, his team now awaiting their Division 2 tournament seed with a 14-5 record.
"We talked about not relying on the 3-ball but then when it started falling we certainly were OK with the way it was going. We wanted to move it around and get good looks and guys were knocking them down. This was really fun to be a part of."
The visiting Navigators (16-4) opened the night by scoring the first four points, but it was all Salem from there.
The Witches proceeded to score the next 12, canning four of five attempts from beyond the arc in the opening minutes. Green had three of those bombs before Doyle started to catch fire, too.
By the end of the first quarter it was a 25-9 Salem lead and they had canned seven of their first 10 tries from deep.
Defensively, the Witches forced Salem Academy into some tough shots and rebounded with authority before getting out in transition.
"We just came out and played really well. We got off to a great start both offensively and defensively which gave us momentum," said Doyle.
Salem began the second quarter with a quick 8-0 run to completely blow things open. Green had already notched 16 points up to that point.
Seniors Jon Wasserman and Davian Mckinney both contributed to the scoring barrage with threes of their own, as Salem built an insurmountable 44-18 lead at the half.
The visitors came out with a bit more intensity and poise after the break, trading baskets with the Witches for the entirety of the third frame. Jorbert Peralta (15 points, 6 rebounds) and eight grader Jordan Maxson (13 points, 2 rebounds) both had their moments, as did guard Ivan Paredes (8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals).
But the deficit was simply too lofty to overcome.
In holding the big lead, Salem was able to rotate in their entire bench, with all five of their seniors (and 10 players overall) ultimately finding the scoresheet in the win. Logan Abboud, Jake Fritz and Christian Lane were the other Witches to cash in from long range.
It was a memorable evening for a tightknit team that should now dive into the postseason with a boost in confidence.
"These kids are great kids; they're gonna be missed all in their own ways," Doyle said of his senior class. "Some of them for their locker room presence and personalities that they bring and some obviously for their key contributions to a 14-win season. The chemistry on this team is spectacular, all the kids like each other and the seniors really set the tone of that. It's certainly going to be a tough group to say goodbye to."
Prior to Friday's win, Salem was slated at No. 12 in the Div. 2 MIAA Power Rankings. Doyle and his staff hope that the final victory will help supplant their status in that top 16 and earn them a home game in the opening round.
Salem 75, Salem Academy 46
at Veterans Memorial Field House, Salem High
Salem (14-5): Brayson Green 9-2-25, Devante Ozuna 2-0-5, Jon Wasserman 2-0-5, Christian Lane 1-0-3, Davian Mckinney 2-0-6, Chris Qirjazi 1-0-2, Jake Fritz 1-0-3, Logan Abboud 1-0-3, Corey Grimes 3-0-6, Jack Doyle 6-0-17. Totals: 28-2-75.
Salem Academy (16-4): Azriel Taguiam 1-0-2, Jorbert Peralta 6-3-15, Jordan Maxson 5-1-13, Marvin Young 4-0-8, Ivan Paredes 4-0-8. Totals: 20-4-46.
Halftime: 44-18, Salem
3-Pointers: S — Green 5, Doyle 5, Mckinney 2, Abboud, Lane, Wasserman, Ozuna, Fritz; SA — Maxson 2.