Between patriarch Don, sons Jeff and Derek and grandsons Ryan and Dylan, the January family has played or umpired close to 500 baseball games at Lynn's Fraser Field.
Now, the clan is ready to navigate a new chapter in their commitment to the game on the North Shore.
The Januarys (Derek, Jeff and Don) became owners and managing partners of the North Shore Navigators of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League last fall. With the new season slated to begin in late May (and not yet delayed by the Coronavirus epidemic), they're hitting the ground running.
"We're very excited. We're from Swampscott and we've always looked at Fraser as a second home," said Derek January, the Navs' president and general manager.
The Futures League is made up of college age amateur baseball players, akin to the Cape Cod League. Players typically have connections to New England, either coming from local schools (in Divisions 1, 2 and 3) or growing up in the area. The aim is to help players hone their skills against top competition, give pro scouts a chance to see talent all in one place and provide an entertaining summer product for local families along the way.
"We've jumped in with both feet," said January. "We have some ideas that are baseball centric. We'll have a lot of sponsorships and a lot of things to do at the park besides watch the game for nine innings.
"We want to bring more different people into the park. They've had around 25,000 total fans come through most summers and we want to expand that, keep the regulars and bring in some new fans."
Pat Salvi owned the Navs for eight years and helped oversee the transition from the New England Collegiate Baseball League to the Futures League. The team had plenty of success to build on with a spot in the championship series in 2012, hosting the league all-star game in 2015 and a playoff appearance last summer.
With a redesigned color scheme and shark logo, new manager Bob Macaluso bringing tons of experience from coaching in the Cape Cod League and a talent-laden roster, the Navs are getting ready to launch the new chapter in franchise history on May 26.
"We're expecting the play on the field to be the easy part," said January, who is also owner of the Expos Baseball travel program. As a baseball lifer who played at Miami Dade and was drafted by both the Yankees and Brewers, January's experience helping his Expos players reach their college dreams was very helpful in constructing the 2020 Navs roster.
"I've gotten to know what coaches look for when they're recruiting, so I'm using those same characteristics in looking for our (Navs) guys," he said. "We're looking for high level character guys, good kids that want to do stuff in the community outside of the game."
Thankfully, the entire Navs roster was put together before the NCAA halted college baseball at all levels to help combat the spread of COVID-19. The team has a mix of local players like Swampscott grad Luke Marshall from Stonehill and former Austin Prep ace Cam Seguin from UMass-Lowell along with fellow River Hawks Jon Gilbride of Beverly and Harry Painter from Manchester.
Beyond that, Andover's Credric Gillette from Merrimack (twice the MVP of Peabody's Geanoulis Tournament) is coming back plus players from the University of Maine, Northeastern, Flagler, UNC Ashville, Penn State, UMass Amherst, Dartmouth and many more.
"There are really high level players: Kids that maybe aren't as well known but are going to great places like Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Princeton," January said, "It's really a national team. We're the North Shore Navigators but I love to call them the United States Navigators, too."
The Futures League plans to meet sometime in April to see if the pandemic recovery might require changes to its schedule, or some kind of extended training camp to get players ready to go after missing their college seasons. January's sons are also hoping to be back on the field: Ryan's Spring Training in the Arizona Diamondbacks system is on hold and Dylan, a senior at Swampscott High, is hoping a Big Blue team with Division 3 state title hopes get a shot to compete.
"Of course we need everybody to be safe," Derek January said. "We're hoping it blows over in the next couple months. By the time our players get here, they'll be champing at the bit to get playing again."
||||
