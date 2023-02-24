When a gymnastics team has won three straight state championships, high scores are the norm. As a result, followers might become numb to all the 9’s posted regularly by the gymnasts at Masconomet Regional.
Two scores in particular earned by junior Bella Misiura this winter had to make anyone stop and take notice: the elusive 9.9.
The reigning Salem News Gymnast of the Year and two-time Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League MVP, Misiura notched a 9.9 on bars against Bishop Fenwick in late December and attained that score again on the vault against Beverly in late January (the third 9.9 vault of her career, amazingly).
Just how rare is a 9.9 in high school gymnastics?
Athletes have to have a number of high superior moves in their routine to start with a score of 10.0, and points are then deducted for any minor errors in execution. Certain very difficult moves earn bonus points but any slight deviance can cost a performer a tenth-of-a-point.
“You have to be on top of everything ... you can flex a foot and not get that 9.9. Any little step, a hop, anything,” explained Masconomet gymnastics coach Alicia Gomes.
On the bars, Misiura employs a blind change full into a double back flyaway to wow the judges. She scored a 9.550 on that event at the state individual championships this past Monday, the best score of any competitor at the meet.
“She’s the best bar worker in the state,” said Gomes. “She has really clean lines, and the thing is she works really hard. You can have all the talent in the world, which she does, but if you don’t pair it with work you can’t get the results she gets.”
The 9.9 on vault featured the Yurchenko entry (named for Soviet World champion Natalia Yurchenko), a roundoff followed by a back tuck. Misiura does it with a half twist ... and though the Chieftains don’t chase points, when a score comes in a 9.9 you can’t help but cheer.
“People go crazy,” said Gomes. “It’s cool for Bella because when she gets rewarded with that score, she’s literally performing perfection in her routines. She’s deserves it because of her work ... she’ll do four turns for every one turn most kids do.”
For the Chieftains, striving for high scores with difficult moves while maintaining health and peaking at the right time of the year is a balancing act. Most of their athletes are club gymnasts who’ll be competing at major national meets come springtime.
“You want to make sure they’re progressing in their routines. It’s all about what they’re comfortable with, finding the right mix for each kid,” Gomes said. “What can you hit but also hit clean that showcases your best gymnastics.”
Misiura will be leading the Chieftains into Saturday’s North sectional championship meet at Algonquin High (9 a.m.). Masco’s average score of 147.285 is seeded second behind Danvers’ 147.3063, although the Chieftains edged the Falcons, 148.8-147.125, in an absurdly high scoring dual meet.
Central Catholic (146.7875) and Reading (145.275) also have high averages, setting up what should be tremendous competition in the North.
“The kids naturally feel some pressure and it’s our job as coaches to pull that off their shoulders some,” said Gomes. “We try not to focus on anything we can’t control; focus on the effort, don’t get upset if there’s a mistake.”
Senior multi-sport standout and captain Greta Mowers just got named to the Massachusetts Senior National team and is a gymnast to watch for the Chieftains. Fallon Eberhardt, Janey Young and Kenna Miyazaki are also outstanding NEC/CAL all-stars that’ll hope to help the Chieftains reach the state finals on March 4, also at Algonquin.
For Misiura, who hails from Middleton and lists Gabby Douglas, Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey as gymnasts she looks up to, it’s another chance to show off her tremendous skills. And perhaps, if everything goes just right, attain another record score.
“Bella gets better every day and she’s one of the hardest working gymnasts I’ve ever worked with,” said Gomes. “I say to my coaches all the time, ‘This kid is going to make some college coach the happiest coach in the world, because she’s going to keep improving.’ She’s that type of kid.”
NORTH SECTIONAL GYMNASTICS TEAMS TO WATCH
Here’s a look at the North Shore teams competing Saturday at Algonquin
Danvers, Seed 1, Average score 147.3064
Gymnasts to watch: Kaylee Westcott, Camryn Donovan, Maddie Wescott, Maddie Migliero.
Masconomet, Seed 2, Average score 147.2875
Gymnasts to watch: Bella Misiura, Greta Mowers, Fallon Eberhardt, Janey Young, Kenna Miyazaki
Hamilton-Wenham, Seed 11, Average score 136.1775
Gymnasts to watch: Georgia Greaves, Hobey Greaves, Olivia Novak, Alle Benchoff, Norah Keys.