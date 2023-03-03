WOBURN — When a girls basketball team scores 62 points, it would be easy to think it was enough to win the game, but Peabody found out the hard way it wasn't nearly good enough against a very talented, very deep Woburn team that put up 75 points of its own in a high scoring Division 1 Round of 32 battle Friday night.
The visitors got out to a slow start with too many turnovers and missed shots in the opening period. Passes were often off the mark, and Peabody trailed, 14-7 going into the second quarter. It was a hole they were never able to climb out of, and by halftime the home team had increased the cushion to 14 points.
Coach Stephen Sullivan rotated his players in and out so quickly they barely had time to take a seat before going back in. Woburn, the 3rd seed, is now 20-1 and moving on the the Round of 16. Number 30 Peabody got a taste of just how hard it was to match their opponent basket for basket.
"That's a very good team," said Peabody coach Stan McKeen after his team ended the season with a 17-5 record and another Northeastern Conference title. "We battled all the way, and I'm very proud of the way we never let up, but that slow start really hurt. It's so tough to fall behind to a team like that. I just told their coach I've never seen anybody rotate their players so quickly, and no matter who he had out there they all could shoot."
Senior captain Taylor Bettencourt had a career-high 19 points, and junior Logan Lomasney was right behind her with 18. Lomasney also had eight rebounds, but she was guarded closely. Abby Bettencourt added eight points, and Lauryn Mendonca had seven.
It was a battle of the Tanners, and the ones from Peabody played better as the game went on, outscoring the Woburn Tanners, 44-43 in the last two quarters. They began draining 3-pointers with Abby Bettencourt and Taylor Bettencourt each hitting a pair after intermission. Lomasney and Maia Davis drained one apiece.
Woburn senior captains Meghan Qualey (21 points) and point guard Cyndea Labissiere (19) led the winners while sophomore Shannon McCarthy was also in double figures with 13. They didn't miss a lot of shots, but controlled the boards, especially on the offensive end.
Peabody's NEC championship season didn't end the way they had hoped, and they will miss seniors Mendonca, Taylor Bettencourt, and Isabel Bettencourt next year, but the rest will be back.
"We knew coming in this was going to be a tough challenge for us, and Woburn was even better than I thought," said McKeen. "Next year I've scheduled some non-league games with strong teams including Lincoln-Sudbury, Wakefield, and Waltham which should help prepare us."
Woburn 75, Peabody 62
Division 1 Round of 32
at Woburn High Field House
Peabody: Mendonca 1-5-7, Lomasney 7-3-18, T. Bettencourt 6-4-19, Abby Bettencourt 3-0-8, Coburn 0-0-0, Davis 1-0-3, Ally Bettencourt
1-2-4, I. Bettencourt 1-1-3, E. Bettencourt 0-0-0 Totals: 20-15-62
Woburn: Morrison 9-0-21, H. Zwicker 0-0-0, J. Morgan 0-0-0, Y. Zwicker 0-0-0, Qualey 2-2-6, Cunniff 4-0-8, Surrette 1-0-2, Tuzzolo 2-0-4, Labissiere 9-1-19, Hayden 0-0-0, K. McCarthy 1-0-2, S. McCarthy 6-1-13, R. Morgan 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0 Totals: 34-4-75
Halftime: W 32-18
3-Pointers: W - Morrison (3); P - T. Bettencourt (3), Abby Bettencourt (2), Lomasney, Davis
Records: W 20-1, P 17-5