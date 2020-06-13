Wood named Salem State director of athletics

Earlier this week, Salem State University announced the appointment of Nicolle Wood as director of athletics. Wood will be responsible for overseeing the vision of SSU athletics and guiding it to provide a positive and competitive program that focuses on student athletes' academic and personal goals.
Wood is no stranger to the SSU campus; she brings of 20 years of professional experience to her new role, including such roles for the Vikings as coordinator of CHAMPS Lifeskills programming, head women's soccer coach, coordinator for student-athlete affairs, assistant director of athletics, associate director of athletics, and most recently, interim director of athletics. Wood has been the Vikings' women's soccer coach since 2006.
“Our athletics program has long benefited from Nicolle’s talent, Viking pride, and commitment to bringing out the best in each student athlete,” said Salem State University President John Keenan in a press release. “This new role will allow Nicolle to expand her positive impact on our campus, our athletics program, and most importantly, our students. I know from my own experience how transformative athletics can be. With Nicolle at the helm, we can all look forward to a strong and bright future for our Viking teams.”
Prior to joining the Salem State team, Wood was the director of programs at High Performance Sports Medicine in Peabody and served as the director of sports, health and fitness at the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore for a decade. Wood is a 1996 graduate of Salem State and currently resides in Hudson, NH with her husband and two sons.
