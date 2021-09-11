PEABODY -- The Bishop Fenwick football team lost a lot of talented players from last year's undefeated team, but they have a hungry group of newcomers ready to take over.
The beat goes on with a dominating non-league win over a new opponent South Hadley, 35-14, at Donaldson Stadium in Friday night's season opener.
The Crusaders, led by new quarterback and senior captain Steven Woods, scored early and often in the first half to put the game away. While the offense was piling up the points, the defense was stingy and capitalized on every mistake by the Tigers.
"We played very well tonight, especially in the first half," said coach Dave Woods. "The guys were anxious to get going, and they brought a lot of energy. Steven (coach Woods' son) had a great game. He threw well, ran well, and made good decisions. It's fun to have a smart quarterback running things."
Woods completed 10 of 11 pass attempts for 158 yards and three TD's. He also ran for 39 yards in an outstanding overall performance in his second ever varsity start.
After the defense held South Hadley to a three-and-out on its first possession, Fenwick went 65 yards to get on the board and never looked back. Woods, a southpaw, fired a strike to fellow captain Costa Beechin for a 20-yard TD, and freshman Aidan Silva from Peabody booted the first of five extra points. Beechin and captain Chris Faraca both had two touchdowns.
Once again the defense dug in forcing South Hadley to punt after a bad snap from center led to a big loss, and this time it took only two plays to add to the lead with Faraca hauling in a 39-yard pass and racing to pay dirt with 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter, 14-0.
"The offense got it going early, and we had great team defense," said coach Woods. "Mike DeFelice (DE) and Aidan Breen (OLB) did a nice job setting the edge. Jacob Vargus (DT) also had a strong game and made great plays in the backfield."
The visitors had trouble mounting any drives, but got on the board early in the second quarter after a 33-yard run by quarterback Jack Haber. Three plays later Collin Maillhott found Owen Dawson in the left corner of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown pass, and added two points with a pass to Dawson to cut the deficit to 14-8.
But the momentum was all in the Crusaders' favor as they scored 21 points before halftime to put the game away early. On the first possession after South Hadley's score Woods took to the air, finding Faraca for a 30-yard completion and Beecham for 10 more before going back to his favorite receiver Faraca for a 30-yard touchdown reception (5-103 yards -2TD's). Faraca finished with five catches for 103 yards and two scores.
But the Crusaders were by no means done yet.
Another bad snap from center caused a big loss for the Tigers on fourth down, and Fenwick took over at the 23-yard line. DeFelice caught a pass for a 15-yard gain, and Beechin bulled his way into the end zone from eight yards out.
The next trip to pay dirt was set up by a Faraca fumble recovery, and after a big gain by Luke Connolly Irizzary crashed up the middle unmolested for his team's final score.
Fenwick spread the wealth around with Irizzary carrying a dozen times for 74 yards. They kept the ball on the ground for the entire second half, but the Tigers were unable to get much going against the defense. The only scoring drive they could muster was capped by a Haber pass to tight end Evan Piquette.
"The whole offensive line did a great job," said QB Woods. "It really felt great to finally play a game after working so hard in practice. We were able to take charge early and put some points up. It's always a good feeling when you can do that."
Everything was clicking from offense to defense to special teams before a large, enthusiastic crowd. The night began with a ceremony remembering 9/11 the night before the 20th anniversary. The Crusader band played taps and there was a moment of silence. After that the Crusaders put on a show and sent their fans home happy.