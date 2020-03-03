TEWKSBURY — With just over three minutes to play in Tuesday night’s Division 2 North semifinal boys hoop game between Beverly and Burlington, Panthers’ senior captain Jack Crowley sent a deep outlet down court to a streaking Duncan Moreland.
Moreland corralled the pass, attacked the rim against two Burlington defenders and powered his way to the cup to give the Panthers an 11-point advantage. It appeared the basket would prove decisive down the stretch as Beverly answered every Burlington response up to that point with clutch buckets on the other end.
But the Devils weren’t ready to give up just yet. They proceeded to reel off nine straight points in about a two-minute span to crawl within two. A huge 3-ball for Beverly’s Damian Bouras appeared to once again seal the win for his team, but Burlington scored five straight from there to knot the game up with 15 seconds to play.
Moreland would get a great look for the win out of a Panthers’ timeout, but the shot rimmed off and the teams headed for an improbable overtime.
“Your best player on the floor with a 4-footer to win the game and it just didn’t fall,” said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas. “But that’s no fault to him; that’s exactly what we wanted.”
Suddenly having to regroup for the extra session as both sides of the crowd roared, the Panthers got back to what they did best all evening and put the game away. Senior captain Bouras proved to be the hero, scoring nine of his team’s 11 points in overtime to help Beverly pull away for a pulsating 67-60 win.
Bouras finished the contest with 17 points, 14 of which came after the break. Beverly (20-2) will now await the winner of Wednesday’s Belmont/Latin Academy matchup as they head to the program’s first ever North title game (Saturday at Lowell’s Tsongas Center).
“I had a couple of big turnovers at the end of the game and I wanted to go into overtime confident and just play my game because I know what I’m capable of,” said Bouras, who hit a clutch triple to open OT before canning a driving layup and putting the nail in the coffin at the line with four straight free throws.
“I was getting on him all game because he looked in the first half like he was mentally checked out; he was elsewhere, I don’t know what was going on,” Karakoudas admitted about Bouras. “But that shows the type of kid he is to take me in his face challenging him and then respond like that. We were having trouble at the end of the game knocking down free throws and he put that game away for us. That’s what a senior captain does.”
While Bouras was the key difference maker in crunch time, it was freshman Gabe Copeland who virtually kept the Panthers offense afloat in the second half. The first year standout drew the start and responded by scoring a team-high 18 points, most of which came on jumpers. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had a steal.
Copeland hit two second-half triples, a number of other pullups and even had a terrific put back towards the end of the end of the third quarter to give his team a 43-37 lead heading into the fourth. Due to matchup decisions against a smaller Burlington lineup, Copeland played significant minutes in favor of usual key rotation players Nick Braganca and Austin Ayer.
“He’s just confident,” Bouras said of Copeland. “He knows he can hit the shots and he’s just a big time player even though he’s a freshman. People don’t always give him the respect he deserves because everyone’s so focused on Jack and Duncan, but they need to focus on his because he’s a big time player.”
Prior to the frantic finish, Beverly was able to hold a slight 25-24 edge going into the locker room at halftime.
Burlington kept things close with a stingy full court press, forcing 10 Panther turnovers in the first half alone and using it to push the pace. Melanson scored seven first half points for the Devils including a triple, while Inglis had six of his own.
“We went over that at halftime,” Karakoudas said of the full court pressure. “We knew that was coming, we knew they were going to bring some full court pressure because that’s their style. It didn’t surprise us but for some reason we just didn’t handle it as well tonight as we did last game. But we discussed it at halftime, made some small adjustments and it seemed to work out better in the second half and we really cut down turnovers.”
In building their double-digit lead in the third and fourth quarters, the Panthers got some terrific rebounding to clear the plethora of Burlington missed threes. Crowley alone had 12 of his game-high 18 boards in the second half and overtime, while Moreland (10 rebounds), Copeland, Bouras and Justin DeLaCruz all pitched in on the glass.
DeLaCruz was also particularly impressive handling the intense on-ball pressure from Burlington’s backcourt. He handled the ball all night and was able to limit turnovers while taking a true beating from the hard nosed Burlington D. On the other end, Burlington was certainly able to get in the paint at times, but it was their 3-point shots that really put a scare in the Panthers. Beverly, however, did a great job closing out on the shooters and limiting them to just an 8-for-34 clip from deep. Meanwhile, the Panthers hit four of their 14 triples.
Now with 20 wins on the season, Beverly has a chance to capture the school’s first ever boys hoop sectional championship.
“We’re a special group,” said Bouras. “We’re all brothers, we’re all really close and we work extremely hard. We’re all their for each other and we’re excited for this opportunity.”
Beverly 67, Burlington 60 (OT)
at Tewksbury High School
Division 2 North semifinals
Beverly 15 10 18 13 11 — 67
Burlington 12 12 13 19 4 — 60
Beverly: Gabe Copeland 8-0-18, Damian Bouras 5-4-17, Duncan Moreland 4-4-12, Jack Crowley 5-0-10, Justin DeLaCruz 1-3-5, Nick Braganca 2-0-4, Austin Ayer 1-0-2.
Burlington: Kyle Inglis 7-6-23, Mike Melanson 5-2-15, Shane Mahoney 5-0-12, Aidan Olivier 3-0-7, Justin Barros 1-0-3
Halftime: 25-24, Beverly
3-pointers: Beverly: Bouras 2, Copeland 2; Burlington: Melanson 3, Mahoney 2, Inglis, Olivier, Barros.
Records: Beverly 20-2; Burlington 18-5.
