For the third year in a row, the St. John's Prep wrestling team has captured the Division 1 North sectional championship.
The Eagles scored a total of 240 points to run away from second place Central Catholic (213.5 points). They secured four individual victories, four second places, one third and two fifths.
Leading the charge were champions Alex Schaeublin (113 lbs.), Tyler Knox (126), Rawson Iwanicki (152) and Jack Blizard (220). In remaining unbeaten on the year, Iwanicki took home the Outstanding Wrestler honors while head coach Manny Costa was named the Coach of the Year.
"Division 1 North is the toughest section in the state and it's a grind," said Costa. "(Getting) four champs and four other finalists is a good day. We lost three close matches in the finals unfortunately .... (but) nine are moving on to individual states next weekend."
Securing runner-up finishes for St. John's were Elias Hajali (120), Adam Schaeublin (132), Matt Mitchell (170) and Zach Richardson (182). Charlie Smith was third in the heavyweight class, while Ryan DeSouza (145) and Marc Pineiro (195) grabbed fifth.
Also competing in Division 1, Marblehead/Swampscott registered 69 points to finish alone in 10th place. Black and Blue senior captain Ned Fitzgerald finished third at 220 to qualify for states, while fellow senior Noah Faverman was fourth at 138 to also move on. Another senior captain, Connor O'Brien, was fifth at 113 while Diego Knight was also fifth at 182; both aforementioned wrestlers will go to Fitchburg next week as Div. 1 state alternates.
Also wrestling well for Marblehead/Swampscott were senior Ben Segee, senior captain Jack Henry Landry, eighth-grader Liam O'Brien and junior Nicolai Tarason.
Saugus/Peabody was 11th in Div. 1 with 63 points. Chase Ledbury led the way with a second place finish at 145, while Christian Machado was third at 160. William Pinto added a fourth place finish at 170 to go to next week's state meet as top four finishers.
###
The Essex Tech/Masconomet co-op squad was fourth overall in Division 2 with 165.5 points. Miles Darling (113) and Garrett Hunter (220) each snared victories in their respective weight classes to lead the charge.
In addition, head coach Todd Darling got great performances from Ian Darling (2nd at 138) and Nick Mandracchia (2nd at 132), as well as Collin McAveney (3rd at 120), Drew Howard (3rd at 182) and Toal Lodewick (3rd at 160). Shane Field also made the podium with a sixth place finish at 170.
Beverly was sixth as a team with 114.5 points. Garret McNeil was the top individual performer, finishing second overall at 120. Jackson Champlain added a third place finish at 285 while Mario Hoxha (145) and Mason Irwin (195) were both fourth.
Adding fifth place finishes was Liam Donnelly (113) and Braden McNeil (132); Iuan Williams was sixth at 152 as well.
Sophomore Luke Connolly powered Bishop Fenwick in its first-ever sectionals by winning at 120 pounds, advancing to next weekend's Division 2 state meet. He defeated Beverly's McNeill and Masconomet's McAveney en route to the top of the podium.
Jacob Vargus also had a strong showing for the Crusaders, taking fourth at 160. Dylan Galex placed fifth at 170, while Devin Tiburcio also earned a fifth place finish at 220.
Salem was led by a third place finish at 138 from Brendan Dalton. Izayah Quiroz added a fifth place at 145 while Marshall Bower was sixth at 132.
###
In Division 3, Danvers led all local squads with a fourth place team finish. The Falcons scored 141.5 points thanks to a victory at 170 from Michael Ambliotis. Mark Haskins (120) and Joe Baker (160) were both third, Matt Dowling (138), Seth Fagone (145) and Brendan Whalen (195) each managed fourth place, while Connor McCarthy (132) was fifth and Joey Parisi (285) was sixth.