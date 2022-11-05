HAVERHILL — Henry Wright says he likes to work in silence and let his accomplishments speak for themselves.
The Ipswich football captain's work on the gridiron Saturday morning at Whittier Tech likely could've been heard all the way back in his hometown.
With a career high 235 rushing yards and five touchdowns, Wright guided Ipswich to its second win of 2022, a wild 55-38 decision on the road.
A fullback who tore it up running belly and sweep plays, Wright became the first Tiger to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a season since IHS record holder Steve Phaneuf (1,634) did so in 2006.
"I'm not a big talker; I'm a big sportsmanship guy," said Wright, clutching the football that put him over 1,000 yards on his final carry of the day, a 63-yard scoring run. "So it was nice seeing all my work come together with my brothers (i.e., teammates) who I work with every day; I couldn't have done this without them. That's why it feels so amazing."
The Tigers (2-7) got touchdown runs of 2, 3, 23, 64 and 63 yards from Wright. His team scored the first three times it had the football and led 24-8 after one quarter and 36-8 at halftime.
"He's an absolute savage," Ipswich head coach Zack Lamkin said of Wright. "He's the most aggressive football player I've ever seen — and he has the talent to go with that aggression, which is very rare. Henry's the most irreplaceable player we've had here."
Freshman Louie Harrington added 115 yards rushing for Ipswich, including a 60-yard touchdown run. Wingback Matt McGowan added a 26-yard scoring burst and quarterback Eliot Donovan took one to the house from 20 yards out as the Tigers finished with 445 yards on the ground.
"There's no reason I should be getting the ball every play," Wright said. "There's no reason in a game like this, where we were able to put up a lot of points, not to share that with teammates who work just as hard as me and who I'm with every day."
The 93 combined points were the most ever in an Ipswich High football game, surpassing the 88 points tallied in a 1969 Tigers' victory over Timberlane, N.H (58-28).
Ipswich 55, Whittier 38
at Whittier Tech, Haverhill
Ipswich (2-7);24;12;7;12;55
Whittier (2-7);8;0;6;24;38
Scoring summary
I-Louie Harrington 60 run (Henry Wright rush)
W-Nick Almanzar 6 run (Almanzar rush)
I-Wright 2 run (Wright rush)
I-Wright 3 run (Wright rush)
I-Wright 23 run (pass failed)
I-Wright 64 run (pass failed)
W-Daniel Knowlton 50 pass from Camden West (rush failed)
I-Eliot Donovan 20 run (Harrington kick)
W-Georgio Gioldasis 22 pass from West (Knowlton pass from West)
I-Matt McGowan 2 run (kick failed)
W-Knowlton 50 pass from West (Ixavier Pabon rush)
I-Wright 63 run (pass failed)
W-Thomas Galvin 51 pass from West (Pabon rush)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Ipswich — Henry Wright 20-235, Louie Harrington 8-123, Eliot Donoan 6-50, Matt McGowan 12-26, Sam Magers 1-4, Peter Bauman 2-3, Max Longo 1-(2); Whittier — Nick Almanzar 6-5, Walter Powell 1-4, Camden West 2-2, Ixavier Pabon 1-1.
PASSING: Ipswich — Donovan 2-5-26-0-0, Vin Winter 2-2-25-0-0; Whittier — West 17-27-318-4-0.
RECEIVING: Ipswich — Harrington 2-32, Charlie Elder 1-16, Sam Magers 1-3; Whittier — Daniel Knowlton 5-176, Thomas Galvin 3-71, Almanzar 5-41, Georgio Gioldasis 2-31, Chase Bowen 2-(-1).