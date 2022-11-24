IPSWICH — The rushing attack of the Ipswich Tigers led by senior captains Henry Wright and Matt McGowan, complimented by freshman Louie Harrington, has been on fire over the last several weeks.
Thanksgiving morning, the trio proved too much for rival Hamilton-Wenham. Wright and McGowan alone both surpassed the century mark in a 32-14 victory in front of their home crowd at Jack Welch Stadium.
Wright scampered for 130 yards on 24 carries on the day, closing out his final season with a whopping 1,450 yards. He came up short of breaking the single season rushing yardage record for Ipswich (1,634 by Steve Phaneuf in 2006) but won the North Shore/Salem News area rushing title.
Collectively, the run game of the Tigers (4-7) propelled them into the win column for the fourth time in the last five weeks.
“Yeah definitely that’s kind of been our saving grace all season long," head coach Zack Lamkin said of the run game. "We didn’t want to get too cute and try anything different, we just wanted to pound it down and do what we do. We blocked well, we ran well and we executed."
Lamkin, who tasted victory on Thanksgiving for the first time as head coach in this 48th Thanksgiving Day meeting, lauded the leadership of his seniors who turned the season around after starting 0-6:
“Unbelievable. (Adam) Coletti, (Matt) McGowan, Henry (Wright). They’ve done such a great job leading such a young team and keeping everything together. It’s pretty impressive what they’ve done.”
The Tigers scored on their first trip down the field as senior quarterback Eliot Donovan handed the ball off to McGowan, who made his way into the end zone on an 8 yard run. The senior captain scored on a 22 yard run in the fourth quarter as well.
“It means so much to me that everyone gave it their all out there, and we came out with a big victory just like we wanted,” said McGowan, who ran for 114 yards on 12 carries.
With just about four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Wright broke the plane on a 29-yard run but appeared to have injured his hamstring on the play. Nothing shows his dedication to his team and football as a whole more than him returning to the field on the next Ipswich possession.
“(Winning) was our goal. I’m just glad we accomplished it. I’m glad we came out on top, and I know that everyone put their all into it,” Wright said. “We’ve been working on it for a while, and I’m so happy it came to fruition.”
While Ipswich’s offense had themselves a day, the Tigers’ defense, led by senior captain Coletti, was nothing to sneeze. Ipswich’s D forced a 3-and-out about halfway through the second quarter, a fumble to close out the first half and sophomore Hayden Fowler had an interception among the many defensive highlights.
“They played good team defense. They swarmed around the ball, they were ferocious and they did what they needed to do,” Lamkin added. “Our linebackers Matt (McGowan), (Adam) Coletti, Will Gromko, a freshman, Louie Harrington on the outside. Everyone just did a great job.”
A valiant effort was put forth by Hamilton-Wenham (4-7), especially by senior captains Tim Seaward, Russell Caswell and James Day on both sides of the ball.
Junior quarterback Henry Stinson rushed for one TD and threw for another to senior wide receiver Thomas Ring to account for the Generals’ 14 points on the day. Stinson's plunge made it 12-7 early in the third quarter before the Tigers pulled away.
First-year Generals head coach Tim Freiermuth is grateful for his seniors and looking forward to next season.
“We battled. A lot of our seniors were injured, playing through injuries. They battled, never quit. A lot of guys playing different positions in the middle of the game,” said Freiermuth. “But, they really set the tone for the next offseason, and hopefully guys take what they led with and go into the offseason with it.”
Ipswich 32, Hamilton-Wenham 14
at Jack Welch Stadium, Ipswich
Hamilton-Wenham (4-7);0;0;7;7;14
Ipswich (4-7);6;6;6;14;32
Scoring summary
I - Matt McGowan 8 run (Kick failed)
I - Henry Wright 2 run (rush failed)
HW - Henry Stinson 5 run (Ben Gasser kick)
I - Wright 29 run (rush failed)
I - McGowan 22 run (Louie Harrington kick)
I - Harrington 10 run (Harrington kick)
HW - Thomas Ring 5 pass from Stinson (Gasser kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Hamilton-Wenham — Henry Stinton 6-50, James Day 6-40, Brady Daniels 5-21, Caden Shrock 3-15 ; Ipswich — Henry Wright 24-130, Matt McGowan 12-114, Louie Harrington 11-68, Eliot Donovan 2-8, Peter Bauman 1-3.
PASSING: Hamilton-Wenham — Stinson 5-11-36-1-1 ; Ipswich — Donovan 2-4-37-0-0
RECEIVING: Hamilton-Wenham — Thomas Ring 5-36 ; Pingree — Harrington 1-26, Will Gromko 1-11.