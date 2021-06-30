WESTWOOD — In a do-or-die third meeting against the X-men, it was the extra base hits that made the difference.
Xaverian's baseball team made the most of its opportunities in Wednesday's Division 1 state semifinal against St. John's Prep, coming up with big time gap hits with runners on base to secure an 8-3 victory at its home ballpark in Westwood.
Conversely, the Eagles simply couldn't cash in on numerous opportunities to post a crooked number on the scoreboard. The North champions had a baserunner in all seven innings but went 3-for-20 with runners on base, 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight while seeing their season end one game shy of the state final.
"It was the hitting," Prep head coach Dan Letarte said after his team ended the year at 13-5. "They got guys in and we didn't."
The Hawks (17-1) made it a season sweep of St. John's, winning all three meetings with their Catholic Conference rivals. Pitcher John Connolly was excellent for 6-plus innings and once he found his curveball in the second frame, he kept the Eagles off balance with aplomb.
"You don't want to be throwing all fastballs to those St. John's hitters," said Xaverian head coach Gerry Lambert, leading his program to the state final for the fourth time in his Hall of Fame career.
The best chance for the Prep to break the game open came with two on for leadoff man Pat D'Amico in the second inning. The Eagles were already ahead 2-1 but Connolly uncorked a perfect curve. D'Amico was just in front of the offering Lambert called "probably the pitch of the game" to produce a rally-killing double play.
"He didn't miss it by much," said Letarte. "That's one of those plays that sways a game like this. A few feet one way or the other and it's a different game."
Catholic Conference MVP Matt Brinker did big damage with a two-out double to cap a four-run second inning. He tripled home a run and scored on an error to make it a -3 game in the fifth and added a sacrifice fly for an insurance run in the sixth.
While the hits were relatively even at 9-8 Hawks, Xaverian had four extra base hits that all came with runners aboard. Dylan Reilly's double tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the second and Henry Fleckner's 2-run double gave the Hawks the lead for good two batters later.
"Xaverian swings it really well, one through nine," Letarte said. "They were hitting everything ... fastball, off speed, it didn't matter. We'd get behind in the count and its like 'Here it comes.'"
Second baseman Payton Palladino made two tremendous defensive plays to help keep the Eagles close with one being an unassisted double play in the third. Joe Gizmunt got the start for the Eagles, Peter Martin scattered four hits over three innings and Conor Remley threw the final two.
Letarte loudly protested an infield single that led to two runs in the fourth after the first base umpire ruled first baseman Kyle Webster's foot came off the bag.
"It didn't end up mattering because we didn't score again," Letarte said. "If those runs had been the winning runs ... I would've been pretty upset."
D.J. Pacheco led off the seventh with a double (with an out call overturned by umpire conference) and Nick Sollitro (1-for-3) walked. Lambert summoned Marc Cedrone from the bullpen and he nailed down three straight outs to send his team to the Division 1 state title game.
"They beat us all three times and they're a very deserving team," said Letarte. "The previous two games, we felt like we kind of made some mistakes and gave them away. They clearly beat us today, no doubt about it."
Leaving a man on third in three of the first four innings and four times total didn't help the cause for the Eagles. Kyle Webster doubled and Eric Wing hit a 2-run single for the 2-1 lead in the second and Chris Dirks added an RBI single in the third. Wing was the long two-hit man with D'Amico and Palladino also singling and Gavin George reaching twice.
While the Prep's quest for a state title came up shy, winning Division 1 North for the first time in 11 years (since there was no Super 8 this year) is an accomplishment in itself.
"We only had one guy that played two years ago. We came in not knowing what to expect, tested the waters and they way these guys came together made it a great team. It was a phenomenal atmosphere to come and coach these guys every day," said Letarte.
"Fifteen months ago, who even knew if we'd have a tournament this year? We started the season wearing face masks. Everything these guys went through, to win a North title, I'm proud of them."