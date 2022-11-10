DANVERS — In a grind-it-out-type game, sometimes you simply need your best players to come up with a big play.
Danvers’ senior standout and captain Aris Xerras did that on more than one occasion Thursday night against visiting Salem, helping the Falcons turn a barnburner into a runaway victory at Deering Stadium.
Holding a nine-point advantage with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter, Xerras came up with a strip sack of Witches’ quarterback Corey Grimes, scooped the ball off the turf in a single motion and sprinted 35 yards up the sideline to paydirt.
On Salem’s very next play from scrimmage, Xerras jumped on another fumble after a bad Salem snap, and junior Owen Gasinowski paid it off with a 34-yard touchdown run to officially put the game on ice.
Salem scored late in action, but Danvers walked away with a 34-18 win in its final home game of the season.
“I mean, his statistics after tonight are like Lawrence Taylor’s,” Falcons’ head coach Ryan Nolan said of Xerras after the win. “I think he had three of four sacks and is at 15 now for the season; he has 25 or 26 tackles for loss, and 100 tackles playing D-end with three picks, too. I think he’s the best D-lineman in the area and most productive by far.
“Aris came to play and put us on his back when we needed it.”
In flipping the script on what was a competitive clash throughout, Danvers (4-6) scored three touchdowns in just 31 seconds of game time. Quarterback Travis Voisine had a 2-yard run to make it 21-12 with 6:04 to play before the Xerras scoop and score and the Gasinowski run.
Danvers actually got another turnover on Salem’s next play after that, too, as Aidan Smith came down with an interception.
“Going into a game like this ... if you think about it they’re a top 100 team, we’re 150 in the state,” said Salem (6-4) head coach Matt Bouchard. “So there’s a little bit of a gap in rank, and in those types of situations you have to play consistent and clean football to have a chance.”
Prior to the fourth quarter frenzy, Danvers had made their mark right out of the gate by recovering an onsides kick on the opening kickoff. That led to a 13-play, 62-yard drive capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run from Gasinowski for a 7-0 lead.
Salem would then string together an excellent drive, only to fumble on the goal line that Danvers recovered for a touchback. The Falcons then went 80 yards in 11 plays as Voisine (63 rushing yards) sprinted for a 26-yard score to cap it off.
Salem gained some momentum back with a textbook 2-minute drill going into halftime. The Witches went 54 yards in 10 plays, including a huge gain on 4th and long to keep the drive alive, before crossing the plane on a 12-yard touchdown connection from Grimes to Logan Abboud. Salem missed the PAT to go into the break trailing 14-6.
“Offensively we had some good drives in that first half. Obviously scoring before half was critical; we needed that momentum going in because (Danvers) was getting the football coming out,” said Bouchard. “I thought Corey managed the huddle really well, managed the time well. It was a good example of putting it all together and that was the thing that swung the momentum.”
Salem would then get within two early in the fourth after another lengthy drive and a couple of nice plays on fourth down to move the chains. Grimes eventually found Devante Ozuna for a 6-yard score, and while the 2-point conversion failed it was a 14-12 game with 11 minutes remaining.
The Witches added one more score as time expired when Grimes found Ozuna again for a 17-yard passing score.
“All the credit to Salem,” said Nolan. “We had a couple bang-bang-bang big plays, and you know if we don’t get that play by Aris that was just such a turning point. One of the best kids you’ve ever had comes up big — and when we’ve won games, we’ve won because of Aris. I don’t know where we’d be this season without him.”
Gasinowski led the run game for Danvers with 96 yards on 19 totes. For Salem, Grimes was terrific outside a couple of late miscues, completing 17 of his 25 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Danvers 34, Salem 18
at Deering Stadium, Danvers
Danvers (4-6) 7 7 0 20
Salem (6-4) 0 6 0 12
Scoring summary
D- Owen Gasinowski 2 run (Aidan Smith kick)
D- Travis Voisine 26 run (Smith kick)
S- Logan Abboud 12 pass from Corey Grimes (Kick fails)
S- Devante Ozuna 6 pass from Grimes (pass fails)
D- Voisine 2 run (Smith kick)
D- Aris Xerras 35 fumble recovery (Smith kick)
D- Gasinowski 34 run (Kick fails)
S- Ozuna 17 pass from Grimes (time expires)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Danvers — Owen Gasinowski 19-96, Travis Voisine 12-63, Joey Baker 5-9, No. 19 1-(-6); Salem — Devante Ozuna 14-57, Shane Field 4-18, Corey Grimes 6-(-18), Quinn Rocco Ryan 3-1.
PASSING: Danvers — Voisine 5-10-53-0-0; Salem — Grimes 17-25-198-3-1.
RECEIVING: Danvers — Aris Xerras 2-37, Gasinowski 1-7, Michael Kasprzak 1-5, Michael Albano 1-4; Salem — Albert Pujols 5-74, Rocco Ryan 5-63, Ozuna 3-31, Field 3-18, Logan Abboud 1-12.
