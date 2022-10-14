DANVERS — Intensity radiates from Aris Xerras on the football field.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Danvers High senior captain places a lot of pressure on himself to perform at his very peak level on every play. While that might be physically impossible to do so, that doesn't prevent No. 87 from attempting to do so — all while pumping up his teammates on the field and along the sidelines verbally.
Friday night, the athletic two-way end had what head coach Ryan Nolan called "an Aris game, probably taken to the next level", highlighted by a scoop-and-score touchdown on the first play of the third quarter. That, plus another three-touchdown performance by junior Owen Gasinowski and dominant work by the Falcon linemen, helped the hosts take down Swampscott by a surprising 35-7 score at Deering Stadium.
The Falcons held Swampscott to just 73 yards of total offense (28 passing) while piling up 354 of their own. They also scored four touchdowns in a 16-play span starting on the final play of the second quarter, turning a 7-7 tie into a runaway by the time the third quarter ended.
With Danvers holding a 14-7 lead after quarterback Travis Voisine found Gasinowski in the back of the end zone for a 33-yard score on the final play before intermission, Swampscott got the ball to start the third quarter. But on the first play the snap sailed over quarterback Zack Ryan's head and Xerras pounced, grabbing it in one motion and rambling into the end zone.
"The way he came out for the second half, you really can't say any more about his performance," Nolan said of Xerras, who had an interception later in the third quarter that led to the Falcons' fourth score. He also finished with a quarterback sack and three tackles for losses.
"To fall on (a) fumble is great, and we work on the scoop and score. But to go down and actually pick it up as a big man and run it in, that's really impressive," added Nolan. "And that's getting off the ball on every play. He doesn't take a play off ... he hustles ever play, and when you're constantly hustling, the ball tends to go to those kids."
Gasinowski, who finished with over 100 yards rushing (131 on 21 carries) and receiving (4 grabs for 104 yards), has now found the end zone seven times in the last two weeks since Danvers went to a Pistol formation. They also threw some two-back looks at the Big Blue to mix it up, with sophomore fullback Joe Baker blocking well before running the ball 11 straight plays to close out the evening; he finished with 94 yards rushing of his own.
Already minus one of their top linemen and captains, Ethan Gee, because of an injury, the Big Blue were further decimated when captain Braeden Bozarjian had to leave early in the second quarter with an injury — which could be season ending, said head coach Bob Serino. Already starting three sophomores in the trenches, the visitors had a tough time handling Danvers' bigger, stronger trenchmen.
"We knew it'd be hard coming in. They have a really, really good line, their running back runs hard, and they took it to us," Serino said of the Falcons.
"If we go into the half at 7-7, that's a win for us," he added. "(Instead), we went in and people were hanging their heads. Then we came out, we made some mistakes and they capitalized."
Following Xerras' score, he picked off a pass to give his team the ball back deep in Swampscott territory. Gasinowski's third TD of the night, a 3-yard plunge, increased that lead to 28-7. After a three-and-out for Swampscott, Danvers went 51 yards in six plays for its final score, a 1-yard burst off left tackle by Baker to close out the quarter.
"Physically we felt well about what we were doing, and we really asserted that in the second half," said Nolan.
Gasinowski ("he doesn't get tired," said Nolan) snared a 32-yard TD pass from Voisine (107 yards passing) to open the scoring; Swampscott responded when Ryan found Jason Codispoti open over the middle for a 14-yard score.
Aidan Smith was successful on all five of his extra points for Danvers, which plays at Masconomet next Friday.
"It's learning and executing under game game conditions (in a) new scheme offensively; that's a big part of it," Nolan said, when asked how his team has turned it around over the last two weeks (including a 47-0 win over Beverly the previous Friday).
"And not thinking about it; but reacting to what you see. It's also kids practicing hard and working at it, so that fundamentally their skills are coming around and we have more depth."
Aydan Wulf successfully booted his one try through the uprights for the Big Blue.
Before they left the Deering turf to head back to Swampscott, Serino told his players a story of how his 2018 team "didn't show up in the three hardest games of the year", but that he was proud his current squad didn't quit Friday night despite falling behind.
"They kept playing hard," said Serino, whose team will host Beverly (0-6) next Friday at home.
Danvers 35, Swampscott 7
at Dr. Deering Stadium, Danvers
Swampscott (3-3);0;7;0;0;7
Danvers (3-3);0;14;21;0;35
Scoring summary
D-Owen Gasinowski 32 pass from Travis Voisine (Aidan Smith kick)
S-Jason Codispoti 14 pass from Zack Ryan (Aydan Wulf kick)
D-Gasinowski 33 pass from Voisine (Smith kick)
D-Aris Xerras 32 fumble return (Smith kick)
D-Gasinowski 3 run (Smith kick)
D-Joe Baker 1 run (Smith kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Swampscott — Jason Codispoti 15-49, Zack Ryan 1-(-4); Danvers — Owen Gasinowski 21-131, Joe Baker 18-94, Travis Voisine 4-18, Deshawn Masse 1-4.
PASSING: Swampscott — Ryan 8-14-28-1-1, Codispoti 0-1-0-0-0; Danvers — Voisine 5-13-107-2-0.
RECEIVING: Swampscott — Chris Ferragamo 2-12, Nick Paradise 3-11, Codispoti 3-5; Danvers — Gasinowski 4-104, Luke Metivier 1-3.