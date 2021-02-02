Yebba, fast start pace Danvers girls past Gloucester 

GLOUCESTER — Kristina Yebba continues to be the offensive spark that the Danvers High girls basketball team turns to for points in a hurry.
The junior captain held pace a strong first half for the visiting Falcons and finished with a game-high 20 points as her team took down host Gloucester, 46-28.
It was 6-5 early on before the visitors pulled ahead for good with a 9-0 run to finish the quarter with a 14-5 lead. That run grew to 14-0 after Yebba scored a quick five to open the second period. She'd ultimately score seven straight Danvers points to open the second frame and had 17 of her 20 in the first half.
"I thought we played well defensively. Allowing nine points in a half is always good," Danvers head coach Pat Veilleux said. "And we moved the ball well. Gloucester makes you earn every basket and I thought we worked for good shots and made them when we needed to."
Yebba's offense combined with a suffocating defense that forced 20 first half turnovers with an aggressive full court press and full court man-to-man defense saw the Falcons head into the break with a 33-9 edge.
Gloucester would go on to even things out a bit in the second half as the home team brought some defensive pressure of its own, allowing just 13 points in the second half. The Fishermen, however, would only get as close as 18 as the Falcons played well enough on the defensive end to keep their comfortable lead.
"Offense has been our Achilles heel this season. We have to find ways to put the ball in the net," head coach Shaun Goulart said. "But we found some shots in the second half and brought the effort for a full four quarters. We definitely showed some improvements."
Yebba also had five rebounds, five steals and five deflections in the Falcons' win.
Teammate Jazmine Wallimann chipped in six points, five rebounds and two blocked shots in a starting role, while Jordan Ortins and Julia Vailancourt each hauled in seven rebounds. Gabby Chisholm added six assists and six steals for the Blue-and-White.
Ella Marshall led Gloucester with 10 points while Deven Lichtenwald had 10 rebounds to go along with three blocks.
Danvers 46, Gloucester 28
at Benjamin A. Smith Field House, Gloucester
Danvers 14 19 10 3 — 46
Gloucester 5 4 10 9 — 28
Danvers: Kristina Yebba 8-3-20, Jazmine Walliman 2-2-6, Eliana Anderson 2-1-5, Julia Vailancourt 2-0-4, Gabrielle Chisolm 2-0-4, Jordan Ortins 2-0-4, Reese Pzenny 1-0-3.
Gloucester: Ella Marshall 4-1-10, Isabelle Stauffer 1-2-4, Kelsey Lowthers 2-0-4, Adelyn Richardson 1-1-4, Taniya Wongus 1-0-3, Kennedy Rounds 1-1-3.
3-Pointers: D, Yebba, Pzenny; G, Marshall, Wongus.
Halftime: D, 33-9.
Records: D, 3-3;