The Yellow Jackets gymnastics program out of both Danvers and Middleton had a stellar showing at the recent Level 9 and Level 10 USA Gymnastics state championships in Shrewsbury.
Members of the Yellow Jackets scored first, second and third place finishes at both levels in their respective age groups.
Their Level 9 team won the state meet by taking first place. Kallie McCarthy was a standout, finishing first in her age group on vault, bars, beam, floor, and the all-around. Riley Salerno was another standout, taking first place honors on vault, floor and all-around in her age group and snagging third place on beam. Charlotte Migliero took first on vault, second on bars, floor, and the all-around as well as a third on team. Carlin Wong won floor exercies and was second in the all-around; Zoe Xanthopoulous finished first on the floor and was third on both vault and the all-around; and Chloe Salerno won first on floor in her age group.
Other Level 9 top three finishers for the Yellow Jackets included Janey Young (2nd on beam, 3rd on vault), Carli Moran (3rd on floor), Isla Finn (2nd on vault, 3rd on beam and all-around), Maddie Wescott (2nd on bars, beam and all-around), and Kaitlyn Micale (2nd on floor, 3rd on bars and beam).
At Level 10, Bella Misiura was a first place finisher in vault, floor and all-around while also taking second place on bars and beam for the Yellow Jackets. Zinnia Hopkinson added a first place showing on bars in her age group, as did Sophia Stellato on floor exercises (as well as taking second on beam and third in the all-around).
Kaylee Wescott added a second place finish on vault, bars and all-around, with additional thirds on beam and floor. Merideth Brandt was second on vault, and Aine Reade was third on both vault and floor.