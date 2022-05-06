PEABODY — The crosstown rivalry between Bishop Fenwick and Peabody's boys lacrosse squads always seems to bring out the best in both teams when they face off for the Danish Cup trophy and Tanner City bragging rights.
In the 2022 edition Friday night at Donaldson Field, the Crusaders were in good shape with a two goal lead heading into the fourth quarter. Once again, the Tanners had the last laugh when they rallied with the last three goals to win, 8-7.
Cam Collins knotted it up with an unassisted tally with 3:38 left on the clock. He made a long run down the left sideline and fired a laser into the net that sparked his team. The game winner came with only 23 seconds left in regulation, and again Collins figured in it with a great pass to set up Nick Salvati for the hat trick.
"Unbelievable," said Peabody coach Leo Shidler. "This was a tournament atmosphere and such a big game for all the kids, especially those guys playing at the next level in whatever sport. Getting a win against Beverly the other day was huge, and now this one puts us in good shape. We want to put three or four wins in a row, and the goal is to get to the tournament. Collins is our horse, and he came up big at the end."
The game was tied five times with neither team able to get much separation. The Crusaders tried to slow things down in the final 12 minutes to protect their lead, passing the ball around to keep control. Salvati was denied twice by Fenwick goalie Will Gibbs before firing a shot into the back of the net to close the gap to one, 7-6 with 5:29 left.
It was all Peabody from that point on, and both teams had to kill off penalties in the last two minutes.
"We have to learn how to put together four full quarters, not three," said Fenwick coach Dave McKenzie (6-6). "Consistency is something we will work on. It's a tough way to lose, but we'll use this as a springboard. My guys really wanted it, and the seniors were especially disappointed. The kids all know each other and are passionate about lacrosse, but they have to remember this is a non-league game.
"We want to make a deep run in the tournament, and we can learn from our mistakes and how important it is to trust the system. We did a great job for the first three quarters, but broke down a bit instead of executing clears in the fourth which cost us."
Peabody struck first on a goal by Matt Bettencourt, who finished with two and a pair of assists. Tyler Kalloo was set up by Bettencourt to give Peabody a 2-0 lead midway through the first quarter, but Fenwick quickly answered with tallies by Manny Alvarez Sageee, who had a five point game with a hat trick and two assists, and Joey Marshall. The Crusaders went ahead on Marshall's second goal before Bettencourt set up Salvati to end the frame at 3-3.
The rivals traded goals in the second quarter with Danny Barrett taking a nice pass from Trottman Smith and beating Gibbs to give the visitors a brief 4-3 lead before Alvarez Sagee found Jake Weslin for the tying goal. Fenwick had some excellent opportunities to open things up, but Tanner goalie Derek Patturelli made some big stops on point blank shots by Marshall, Brady McClung, and Alvarez Sagee to prevent the Crusaders from taking control.
After the game Gibbs was chosen as the MVP for his team while Patturelli received the silver bowl as Tanners' Player of the Game.
"Our whole defense came up big," said Patturelli, who made 13 saves. "We have a lot of young guys, and I try to coach them during the game. When we were down by two goals I knew I needed to make some big saves. I try to help out but letting the young guys know what they should do, and I think it's important for them to hear it from a player sometimes. We're all having fun learning, and this is such a huge win for the whole team."
Patturelli put the team on his back, and came up big again in the third quarter. Alvarez Segee gave Fenwick the lead, but a minute and a half later Bettencourt came around from behind the net and scored on a high shot over the goalie's shoulder, 5-5. The Crusaders struck twice in the last 1:33 when McClung beat Patturelli on a long shot, and then set up Alvarez Sagee as time expired in the quarter. That led to the wild finish.
After the game the teams lined up at midfield for the trophy presentation and some words about what this game means by former Peabody coach Kevin Houlden.
"This was a hard fought, clean game between cross town rivals. Bob Danish (who started the Peabody High lacrosse program) always emphasized good sportsmanship, and he would have been proud of what both teams displayed tonight."
"It's fitting both goalies got the awards because they were great," said Shidler. "We have an inexperienced roster, and half of them never played in a Danish Cup game until now. Derek made some huge saves, and he does a great job coaching our first year players. We weren't getting ground balls early on, but turned things around and made big saves and clears later. Scott Turner had an unbelievable game along with Ryan Rice and Smith on defense. We're hoping this win gives us momentum going forward."