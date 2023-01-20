Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.