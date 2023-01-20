Swampscott Middle School sixth grader Cash Christison loves football. He’s played flag football since he was five years old, even making it to nationals in Las Vegas last year, and can’t wait to start playing tackle soon.
He watches it whenever he can and that included the Monday Night Football clash between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a few weeks ago when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with an injury.
“Cash was so upset and concerned that he had to walk out of the room. Cash is an incredible athlete and has seen his share of injuries, both his own and his teammates, but we immediately realized this was a life-or-death situation,” his mom, Brendyl, said.
Christison and his mom had many talks about injury prevention and treatment in the next few days. As all of America learned that AED (Automated External Defibrillator) helped save Hamlin’s life, the youngster from Swampscott decided he wanted to pitch in to make sure that sort of treatment might be available to all that need it.
Cash got the idea to start a GoFundMe fundraiser to provide local organizations and facilities with AEDs (which typically cost over $1000) and to organize CPR training for coaches, parents and other youth sports supporters. So far, they’ve raised more than $2,300 and are hoping to donate the first AED to a 7-on-7 football non-profit in Boston called ‘NXT Era Panthers.’
“It feels really good to be able to do this. When my mom and I were watching the game and Damar got injured I was so worried. Once we found out the cause, we had a conversation about the life saving measures used and started to wonder if all the gyms I work in have them,” Cash said. “And that’s how this fundraiser was born.”
Christison is a busy middle school athlete, playing basketball (like his older brother) as well as soccer and running cross country. Football is his favorite and he’s traveled all over the country playing flag through the NFL’s program. His favorite to watch is either football or basketball and his favorite team is the Seattle Seahawks.
Their star wide receiver, D.K. Metcalf, is his favorite player. But in the past few weeks he’s developed another favorite, too.
“Damar Hamlin is up there on my list now after being inspired by his recovery,” Cash said.
Visit Cash’s fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/raise-funds-for-aeds-for-youth-sports