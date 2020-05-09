Some reader replies from last week's Our Favorites about top venues for high school football on the North Shore and beyond:
Longtime correspondent Jean DePlacido says, "No place like Cronin Stadium's Glatz Field for football. Things have changed a lot over the years from the highly manicured grass field to artificial turf, and from Saturday afternoon games to more Friday nights under the lights.
There's tailgating and fans are really into the games supporting their St. John's Prep Eagles. Central Catholic, B.C. High, Catholic Memorial, and Xaverian provide top notch competition. The press box in the fantastic Wellness Center is warm and provides a great view of the field. Everyone is welcoming, and there's nothing quite like watching the Eagles emerge from the tunnel and run out onto the field before the game. It's a college type atmosphere, and the last two years the season ended with a Super Bowl championship."
Marblehad resident Becky Pingree is partial to her hometown Piper Field. "Not only is it one of the few stadiums left that has a home and away set of stands, it’s also does not have a track around it. Without the track the fans are right on top of the game action. The atmosphere is alive on Friday nights with the student section and town folks that show up to support the Magicians.
Believe me, I am old school and love the Bertram, Newell and Dr. Deering stadiums of the world. They are all beautiful facilities but you are a country mile away from the field when sitting in those stands. Hopefully Blocksidge can get some away stands in the future because that field is very intimate as well."
Masconomet assistant coach George Kitsakos had some special memories playing at Everett Stadium from his days with the powerful '79 Peabody Tanners, "I'm probably too late on this one, and showing my age - I agree with Matt (Williams) on Everett Memorial Stadium, but the last generation. I grew up in the old GBL when you could drive down route 16 and see six or seven of the league stadiums from your car. Nothing screamed "old school" quite like the old wooden structure that stood where the current Everett Stadium is now. I had the opportunity to play there as a visitor when the crowds were a little larger than today's draw. It was a classic HS experience and the poster child for home field advantage."
Beverly High head coach and former Panthers star Andrew Morency obviously felt his hometown Hurd Stadium was best. As did BHS fan Chris McDonough, "Hurd is truly a classic and there is no better place to watch football in Massachusetts."
||||