The biggest winners in sports often admit that close losses sear into memory a lot more clearly than triumphant wins.
This week's Our Favorites feature looked at teams that came close to winning a state title but fell just short. We asked readers to submit those teams close to their own hearts, with some of the responses included below.
Bob Danish, the father of boys lacrosse in Peabody, recalled his 1984 squad that lost to Newton South, 9-8, in the Division 2 state final. "We'd beaten them 4-3 at home during the regular season but we played at their place in the final. We had a stifling defense led by Jim Murphy and Greg Wall with Pete Smyrnios, Mike Ryan and Loren Rocker on offense.
"The one thing stands out in my mind is we had so much team speed and their grass was very, very high. I always wondered if they did it to slow us down."
Peabody High athletic director Bob Bua also recalled the '86 Division 1 Super Bowl, which the Tanners narrowly lost to Winchester at old Foxboro Stadium (20-13).
Beverly football coach Andrew Morency recalled his Super Bowl appearance while coaching Hamilon-Wenham in 2011, when the Generals lost to Bourne, 16-14, at Manning Field. H-W lost star QB Trevor Lyons to injury but still fought hard and wound up two points shy of a perfect season.
More recently, Bob Rivers mentions the Bishop Fenwick football team's Super Bowl loss this past December, 28-22. The Crusaders overcome so many injuries, including to his star linebacking son Joe and two QB's in Chrys Wilson and Jason Romans.
Salem Academy also lost a couple of finals on penalty kicks in boys soccer, submitted Josh Turiel.
And the best comment of all came from Danvers volleyball coach George Levasseur, whose team was narrowly downed in the state final last November, "A list we hate to have made!."
-- Compiled by Matt Williams
