The age old rivalry between Beverly and Salem is one of the longest Thanksgiving Day rivalries in the Commonwealth. So of course there were plenty of responses from that battle over the bridge when we asked our readers to recall their favorite Turkey Day clashes.
Ben Merry, Beverly High Class of 1944, recalls the 1949 game which marked the return of Salem's legendary head coach, Bill Broderick, with the team coached by Marty Donovan after Broderick's health failed. The Panthers, coached by their own legend in Charlie Walsh, were favored, but Salem came out in a surprise spread offense and wound up stealing a 26-19 win.
The other clash that sticks out in Merry's mind? That's from 1940, when the Panthers got a field goal from Chick Beaulieu to win, 3-0, ending a 17-year winless streak against the Witches.
In the modern era, Mike Muchmore recalled the 1988 clash won by an unbeaten Beverly squad on their way to their first Super Bowl appearance.
One long-time and loyal Witches fan remembered the 1989 game that was delayed until Saturday afternoon by a huge snowstorm on the holiday; the squad had to practice indoors on Thanksgiving morning.
Former Salem High head coach Ken Perrone also had a couple of favorites among his 22 times coaching in the big game. Of course, the 1994 game in the "strike" year of 1994 in front of an estimated 10,000 fans that sent Salem to the Super Bowl was, as Perrone said, "one of the most thrilling games ever in this great rivalry."
There was also the 1981 bout where Beverly was favored, but the Witches stole the win on Kevin Keon's late game-winning field goal at Bertram Field, and others like the 1989 win in the snow led by quarterback Mike Giardi.
One other suggestion from a Swampscott High fan? The Big Blue's stunning upset win over the Magicians in 2013.
Stay tuned for Monday's edition of our favorites, which will look at great teams that almost won a state title.
