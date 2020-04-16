We listed our personal favorites Thanksgiving football games earlier in the week and now readers have responded with some of theirs:
Longtime correspondent Jean DePlacido weighs in with the Holy War from 1997, St. John's Prep's 15-14 win over Xaverian:
"It was the absolute best. Remember that day clearly as coach (Brian) St. Pierre (then playing QB) and big Wayne (Milner) led the way to the Super Bowl."
There were also two Ipswich vs. Hamilton-Wenham game's highlighted.
Bill Yanakakis writes in that Ipswich's stunning 22-20 overtime win over the Generals in 2017 tops his list; Ben Yanakakis, of course, had the winning conversion in OT to get the Tigers their first Cape Ann League title in a decade.
Peter Ginolfi also weighted in with the 2018 Ice Bowl between those age old rivals which the Tigers dominated 36-0. "The coldest day in history ... memorable indeed," Ginolfi said.
One other came from Alex Destino, who highlights the 1980 clash between Danvers and Gloucester. Future All-Pro Mark Bavaro was on the Falcons and the Fishermen wound up prevailing, 3-0, on a fourth quarter field goals by lineman "Bubba Dean" Fronterio.
"It was perhaps the most physical high school football game I ever witnessed," Destino said. "Bavaro was stopped just short on fourth down late in the game by a swarming Gloucester defense."
Check back in Saturday's paper for more reader responses, including some from the famous Salem-Beverly series
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.