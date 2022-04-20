BOXFORD — A few days after one of its toughest offensive outings of the season, the Danvers High baseball team couldn't wait to swing the bats with some vigor Wednesday afternoon at Masconomet.
Sending their ace, lefthander Joe Zamejtis, to the mound with a five run lead was an added bonus.
A lights performance by Zamejtis saw the junior strikeout a season high 16 batters and concede only two hits in to deliver his team a bounce-back 8-0 win over the same Chieftains that knocked the Falcons out of the Division 2 North playoffs last June.
Painting both sides of the plate effectively, Zamejtis caught six Chieftains looking with nasty stuff that cut across the strike out. He missed bats on ten other punch outs and only missed tying his school record 17 strikeouts in a game because he walked a few early and reached the 115 pitch limit with an out to go.
"That's Joe," Danvers coach Shawn Secondini said after his team improved to 5-2. "He can carry us. We talk about three phases of the game, pitching defense and hitting, and only needed two today because he struck out so many guys."
Chris O'Grady singled in the first so there was never a no-hit threat. Sean Morrison had the only other hit, but Masconomet (2-4) had two on in the first and drew leadoff walks in the third and fourth. That's normally trouble against the aggressive Chieftains, but Zamejtis held the runners on first and struck out the side both times.
"He's probably the best pitcher in the league and coming from the left side makes him even tougher," said Masco coach T.J. Baril. "He has a heavy fastball, throws everything for a strike and you're never comfortable up there against him. Give Joe all the credit in the world."
The Chieftains were held hitless over the last five innings and the last 12 in a row were retired, 11 by Zamejtis with Brendan Glowik coming on for the final out.
"We swung through a lot of pitches," Baril said, "and Joe threw a lot of good ones that made us miss."
Leadoff man Tyler O'Neill set the tone for Danvers by stinging a double on the third pitch of the game. Sophomore Mike Moroney followed with a single and John Curran's double had it 2-0 Falcons before most fans arrived at the ballpark. After two Masco errors and base hits by Aris Xerras and Aidan Lanphere, the visitors were ahead 5-0.
"All we worked on between games was our plate approach and looking to drive the ball," Secondini said. "To come out and string together hits the way we did, see that work pay off, is the best feeling."
Jacob Shirley kept the Chieftains in it by striking out six in four innings of relief work, but Danvers finally padded the lead with two in the fifth (on an O'Neill RBI single and an error) plus one in the sixth courtesy another error, Masco's sixth of the game.
"We know we're better than that," Baril said. "We really need to start games better, find a way to get going earlier."
O'Neill had two hits for the Falcons while Zack Hamel and Caleb White (RBI) also had hits. Lanphere, the catcher who's enjoying a breakout season both behind the plate and at the dish, reached three times with two singles and a walk.
"One of our biggest questions coming into the year was how to replace Adam Bridgeo, who was almost a perfect defensive catcher," Secondini said.
"Lanny has stepped up in such a big way. He's got a great rapport with the pitchers and he's been absolutely great. The best part is that he's still getting better. He's a big part of our solid start."