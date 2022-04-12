DANVERS — Who says high school pitchers can’t hit for power?
Both pitchers that Danvers High used Tuesday afternoon jumped the yard at Twi-Field: closer Tyler O’Neil put the Falcons ahead of visiting Marblehead for good with a 3-run bomb in the second inning, and ace Joe Zamejtis added a fifth inning grand slam to push the undefeated Falcons to a 12-7 victory.
The left-handed Zamejtis fouled a ball off his front ankle and went down in pain with the bases loaded and his team ahead by only one run, 4-3. Walking off the pain, he got a hold of the next pitch and sent it over the fence.
“I think the adrenaline took me through. I didn’t feel any pain until I was rounding second base,” said Zamejtis, who picked up his second win by scattering seven hits over six innings and striking out 10 batters.
Marblehead (1-2) jumped on the Danvers ace early and had a 2-0 lead after one. With two outs, two men on and the deficit cut in half thanks to a Jacob Hamel sacrifice fly, O’Neil got a chance to make a difference and took full advantage with a high blast that carried all the way over the wall in left-center for a 3-run dinger.
“I thought it hit the fence; I didn’t even realize it got out until I saw the umpire making the home run sign,” said O’Neil, who had three of Danvers’ 12 hits. “To the batter before me, in a 3-2 count, they threw a changeup. So I had a feeling they might do it again. I sat back and took it.”
The homers accounted for nearly two thirds of the runs for Danvers, which is now 4-0 for the first time since 2016. John Curran (3-for-4) nearly went back-to-back with O’Neil but his shot hit the top of the fence for a long double; Caleb White had a hit and an RBI, Mike Moroney and Evan Currie both hit and scored, and Zack Hamel also singled.
“That was our best hitting game of the year, for sure,” said Falcons coach Shawn Secondini. “Last game we did a lot of guessing at the plate, so we worked on having a pitch in mind, locking in and if you see your pitch, get after it.”
That second inning wound up being crucial for both sides. Looking to add to a 2-0 lead delivered by catcher Andy Titus’ 2-run single in the first, Marblehead got singles by James Doody and A.J. Andriano to put the first two men on. Zamejtis struck out the side after that, though, and in the next half-inning had the lead courtesy of O’Neil’s blast.
“Those three K’s in a row definitely got them all jazzed up,” said Marblehead coach Mike Giardi. “Even after they hit the big one, we battled back to get it to 4-3. We have to realize there’s still a lot of baseball left and not get down and out.”
Liam McIlory doubled and a Titus sacrifice fly scored Schuyler Schmitt (2-for-4) to make it 4-3 in the third as Marblehead had more hits (7) off Zamejtis than most teams typically manage. They went 0-for-6 with men on base in the final five innings he pitched, however.
“That’s Joe ... he’s like a Rocky Balboa movie because just when you think he’s on the ropes, he comes fighting back,” Secondini said. “It’s all will with Joe and once he settled in, we settled in defensively behind him.”
Ian Maude struck out five batters in a 5-frame start for Marblehead. But the Magicians committed three errors in the sixth behind youngster Cody Selvais as Danvers took a 12-3 lead, with senior Rich Barthelmess delivering an RBI.
A pinch-hitting Brooks Keefe sparked a mini-rally by the Magicians with an infield single. Shane Keough had an RBI double and Titus collected his fourth RBI of the day to make it 12-7 before the side was retired to end the game.
“We’ve just got to be better,” said Giardi, whose team has allowed 10 or more runs in three of its four completed games this spring.