DANVERS — The day before his start in Saturday's Division 2 state tournament preliminary round game against Quincy, Danvers High ace Joe Zamejtis wanted to throw a live inning at practice just to keep his arm and mind loose.
He was hit with a line drive in the forehead for his troubles.
"It was an emotional couple of hours there," said Falcons head coach Shawn Secondini. "But Joe seemed OK after that, and our trainer (Amanda Porter) signed off on him to go (Saturday)."
The knock to his noggin did nothing to stop Zamejtis' whip-like left arm from throwing 86 MPH fastballs and snapping curveballs past the Quincy hitters. Not only did he earn his 100th strikeout of the season as part of a 12-K performance, but he also threw his first career no-hitter as the Blue-and-White blanked the Presidents, 4-0, at Twi Field.
"First one I've ever thrown," said Zamejtis, who threw 63 of his 86 pitches (73 percent) of his pitches for strikes, never throwing more than 17 offerings in any one inning. "I've always thought about it and come close a few times, but this was it.
"I wanted to do it for our four seniors (captains Zack Hamel, Aidan Lamphere, and Johnny Curran, as well as Ryan Barthelmess), this being their last-ever game on our home field."
In becoming the first Salem News area southpaw to strike out triple digit hitters in a single seasons since former St. John's Prep hurler Mike Kotarski did so in 1988 before heading off to Duke (and then minor league ball), Zamejtis struck out at least one Quincy hitter in each inning. Eight of those came via his fastball, the other four (three caught looking) from his breaking ball.
"I was just thinking about the other games I've pitched this season and tried to do what I normally do and not overthink," said Zamejtis, the North Shore leader not only in strikeouts (109) but also innings pitched (62 2/3).
"My curve wasn't breaking as much as it has other times, but the fastball was my confidence pitch," he added. "They were missing it, and it had good movement."
Zamejtis walked two batters, both of whom reached third base but were stranded there. The Falcons also made two errors behind him over the final two innings -- including with two out in the top of the seventh -- but they too were left on base.
The two toughest plays Danvers (now 13-8) made defensively came from shortstop Tyler O'Neill, with the junior snaring a short hop into the hole and firing to Hamel at first base for the first out in the fourth inning; and sophomore left fielder Michael Moroney, who gloved the last one of the game on a line shot to left field from Quincy's Kellen Kopp.
The Falcons had just five hits of their own against Drew Boretti, the Presidents' big right-hander who led the Patriot League in strikeouts. He struck out seven and walked four, but was also victimized by two balks, a pair of wild pitches, and a passed ball.
The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when No. 9 hitter Caleb White walked, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error, and came home on a balk. They doubled their lead in the fourth after Hamel drew a free pass, was balked to second, took third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.
"We talk about that as far as having that mindset of making other teams make mistakes when we're on the bases. Put pressure on them," said Secondini.
The Falcons got two more much needed runs in the bottom of the sixth. Moroney laced a one-out, one-hop double off the fence in left, went to third on a fielder's choice and scored on another wild pitch, making it 3-0. Arix Xerras, who had walked with two out, took second on the same wild pitch and came around to score when pinch hitter Matt Callahan belted a double to right.
As the 30th seed in the Division 2 playoffs, Danvers now advances to face No. 3 Mansfield (14-7) on the road Monday.