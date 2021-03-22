For the first time in 47 years, the Creighton men's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 -- and Hamilton's Marcus Zegarowski is a huge reason why.
The 6-foot-2 floor general, who was named an AP All-American Honorable Mention earlier this month, dropped a game-high 20 points with four triples as the fifth-seeded Bluejays upended No. 13 Ohio, 72-58.
Creighton built a 39-24 lead by halftime on the heels of Zegarowski's 13 first half points, and overall, they held Ohio to just 31.8 percent shooting from the field.
"It feels incredible, feels great to do it with this group in front of all these fans," Zegarowski told TNT reporter Jamie Erdahl after the win. "But we're not done yet."
If Zegarowski and Creighton are to extend one of the longest tournament runs in program history, they'll have to go through top-seed and perennial favorite Gonzaga in the next round. Zegarowski is well aware of the challenge at hand, but says his group will be ready to go come next weekend.
"They haven't lost yet. No one has exposed them," Zegarowski added. "They're a compete team, great players everywhere. (But) we have almost a week to prepare for them; we'll be ready."
Zegarowski was aided by the play of each of the other four starters on Monday, as Damien Jefferson (15 points), Christian Bishop (12 points, 15 rebounds), Mitch Ballock (10 points) and Denzel Mahoney (11 points) all reached double figures in the scoring column as well.