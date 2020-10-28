Zegarowski named Big East preseason Player of the Year

Hamilton native Marcus Zegarowski took the nation by storm last season, averaging 16.1 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game on an efficient .488 shooting from the field and .424 from deep for Creighton University.
In doing so, the former Hamilton-Wenham and Tilton School star helped the Bluejays to a 24-win campaign and a No. 7 national ranking in the final Associated Press Top 25. He was named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press at season's end.
This winter, Zegarowski hopes to continue to elevate his game, and the Big East coaches are betting on him to do just that as he was named the conference's preseason Player of the Year on Wednesday.
"It's a great honor, this is a great conference," Zegarowski said in a team video statement. "I'm usually one that's an underdog and under the radar and have to prove myself. But in this situation it's different going around this time ... My main focus is to focus on our team and making sure all the guys are ready for the season and make sure we're all listening to the coaches. All that individual stuff will take care of itself."
Creighton was also picked to finish second in the conference behind Villanova, which is the highest they've ever been picked in a preseason poll. Zegarowski becomes the only Bluejay not named Doug McDermott to earn preseason Player of the Year honors. He'll enter the season as the conference's top returning scorer, but remains humble and dedicated on the real task at hand: winning the Big East and making a deep run in the national tournament.
"It's an honor, I'm happy about it, but at the end of the day I have to prove myself and we also have to prove as a group that all this hype (is warranted)," said Zegarowski. "My main goal is to win team goals and that's a Big East Championship and then to go on into March and go far in March."