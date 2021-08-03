Zegarowski reflects on being drafted; eager to get started with Nets

Hard work pays off. Just ask Hamilton native Marcus Zegarowski.
Fresh off a trip to the Sweet 16 as a junior for Creighton University this past March, the 23-year-old point guard (his birthday is on Tuesday) saw his lifelong dream come true as he was selected 49th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in last week's NBA Draft.
Zegarowski wasn't on many expert's mock drafts, nor was he really even a guy that many people talked about as a potential selection.
But after a grinding all offseason and stringing together some impressive workouts around the Association — including one with Brooklyn — the former Division 3 high school state champion at Hamilton-Wenham has proven the doubters wrong and reached the pinnacle of the professional basketball world.
What was it like to hear his name called as he watched from home with family and friends?
"The moment was so surreal I didn't even know how to react," said Zegarowski, whose brother, Michael Carter-Williams, plays for the Orlando Magic. "I was kind of in shock and also real emotional and real happy at the same time. It was so surreal and exciting to also see the joy of all the family and friends who came to support."
As a second-round pick, Zegarowski isn't necessarily guaranteed any playing time as a rookie and will have to work his way up a crowded list of guards on the Nets' depth chart. But with an extraordinary work ethic, a motor that doesn't quit and a high IQ for the game, he's certainly up for the challenge.
Whether Zegarowski works his way into the rotation for the championship-hopeful team, or serves as a engaged, supportive teammate from the bench, he believes he can make an impact right from the jump.
"(The Nets) can expect a guy that'll do anything for the betterment of the team; a hard worker who plays to win and plays the right way," he said. "An East Coast hard-nosed point guard who won't back down from any challenge."
As it stands — with free agency officially getting underway on Monday — the Nets have 12 players listed as guards on their current roster: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown, Chris Chiozza, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mike James, Tyler Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Landry Shamet, Thomas and Zegarowski. That number will almost certainly dwindle as we inch closer to the start of training camp, but it's still going to be an uphill battle for playing time for the first-year point guard.
Zegarowski will have the luxury of learning from two of those superstars (Harden and Irving), in addition to perennial MVP candidate Kevin Durant, and plans to soak in as much information and knowledge as he can from the extremely talented group.
"I'm just most looking forward to picking their brains and seeing how hard they work every day," said Zegarowski. "They have the blueprint and I would be stupid to not try to be a sponge around them. It will be an honor to learn from them and I can't wait to get to work."
