Zegarowski reflects on guiding Creighton to first Sweet 16 in almost half-century

For the first time in 47 years, the Creighton University men’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 — and Hamilton’s Marcus Zegarowski is a huge reason why.
The 6-foot-2 floor general, who was recently named an AP All-American honorable mention for the second straight season, dropped a game-high 20 points with four three-pointers as the fifth-seeded Bluejays upended No. 13 Ohio, 72-58, Monday evening.
Creighton built a 39-24 lead by halftime on the heels of Zegarowski’s 13 first half points, and overall, the Bluejays held the Bobcats to just 31.8 percent shooting from the field.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” said Zegarowski, a junior. “We’ve talked about this for over two years now, and for the core group of this team we knew last year got taken away from us.
“Me personally, I got injured (last season) so I wasn’t even going to play in the tourney, so this is something I’ve thought about since then and we just wanted to get this opportunity back.”
The former state champion at Hamilton-Wenham Regional leads Creighton in a number of categories this season, including points (15.7) and assists (4.4) per game as well as free throw percentage (77.9) and three-point percentage (42.1). He’s also tied for the team-high in minutes per game (33.6) and steals per game (1.3) while also contributing 3.6 rebounds a night. He’s shooting 46.5 percent from the field as well.
The Bluejays, who finished second in the Big East, are now 22-8 on the season. Zegarowski hasn’t shied away from the big stage; he scored 17 points in an NCAA opening round win over UC-Santa Barbara and has reached double figures in scoring in all but two of those 30 contests.
If Zegarowski and Creighton are to extend one of the longest tournament runs in program history, they’ll have to go through the nation’s No. 1 ranked squad: top-seeded and perennial favorite Gonzaga in the next round. The two teams will meet in the West Regionals Sunday (2:10 p.m.) in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs are 28-0 on the season and are aiming to become the first team to finish unbeaten with a national title since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers.
Zegarowski is well aware of the challenge at hand, but says his group will be ready to go come next weekend.
“Obviously they’re a great team, unbeaten, and they have good players everywhere on the court,” said Zegarowski. “We’re going to have to exploit some things but my teammates and I are confident going in. They have to play us and we’re a great team as well.
“We’ve been through a lot and we’re a hungry group; we’re rolling right now so we’re excited for the challenge.”
In Monday’s win, Zegarowski was aided by the play of each of the other four Creighton starters as Damien Jefferson (15 points), Christian Bishop (12 points, 15 rebounds), Mitch Ballock (10 points) and Denzel Mahoney (11 points) all reached double figures in the scoring column. That togetherness and trust in one another has been a huge reason for their continued success, and it’s something Zegarowski and Co. plan to continue next weekend.
“The culture here, we have a lot of guys who can do a lot of things. We share the ball, play unselfish and whoever has it going we feed off of it,” said Zegarowski. “But at the same time we want everyone to get going and we focus on moving the ball, competing hard on defense and trying to get easy transition baskets.”
Should Creighton pull off the upset against Gonzaga, it would be the first time (under the current 64-team format) in program history that they’ve advanced to the Elite 8.
Brotherly love
Eight years ago during this time, Zegarowski’s older brother, Michal Carter-Williams, was the driving force for a Syracuse team that advanced to the Final 4.
This season, the Orange are back in the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed and will take on No. 2 Houston Saturday at 9:55 p.m. Carter-Williams, who now plays for the NBA’s Orlando Magic, will certainly be pulling for his alma mater to advance, but if it came down to it, Zegarowski knows where his brother’s loyalty lies.
“He has a lot of love for ‘Cuse, but I know he’s going to go for the blood in that situation,” said Zegarowski. “Michael’s the best; he’s always been there for me and always will be. He has a special gift and just knows what to say at the right time for me.
“I’ve had the lowest of lows and the highest of highs this past year, whether it was the injury or not playing up to my expectations some games, and he knows the blueprint of how to get through things like this. He always has something good to say and without him I wouldn’t be in this position at all.”
Battling adversity
Earlier this month, Creighton head coach Greg McDermott was suspended by the team after using racially insensitive comments towards his players. Although McDermott has since been reinstated, it’s been a trying time for his team and something they definitely didn’t look past.
McDermott has had the support from Zegarowski and other members of the squad, and right now the focus remains on winning basketball games.
“Obviously it was something that was really inexcusable on his part,” admitted Zegarowski. “It was a mistake for sure and he’s owned up to that. The grief he’s showed and things he’s going to do to help repair those relationships with the ones he hurt the most is something I believe he’ll follow through with.
“I have faith in him that he’ll figure it out and that’s already started for him,” he continued. “It’s a tough time to really focus on that right now because we’re in the midst of an historic season, but it’s definitely in the back of his mind and he’s still showing grief. I have no doubt that he will fix those relationships and get better from this.”
