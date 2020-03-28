Just two short years ago, Max Zegarowski and his twin brother Marcus wrapped up their high school hoops careers by helping Tilton School bring home a New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) Class AA title.
Well before that, the then-freshmen duo served as key cogs on the 2015 Hamilton-Wenham Division 4 state championship squad. Both shined on and off the court in their own right, both as leaders and players. But if there’s one thing the Zegarowski brother’s impressive high school careers told us, it’s that they were destined to compete at the college level.
For the highly recruited Marcus, his new home would be Division 1 Creighton University — a school he’s thrived at in each of his first two campaigns.
Max, meanwhile, would head to Division 2 Lynn University in Florida to continue his career — or so he thought.
“I don’t think Lynn was necessarily the best fit for me athletic wise,” admitted Max Zegarowski. “I had late surgery in August of that summer going into Lynn and didn’t really start playing until 10 games in. I also couldn’t go home at all and my family couldn’t come see me often because I was so far so that was definitely hard. I didn’t get much playing time either and just didn’t feel happy while I was there.”
Sometimes the shoe just doesn’t fit, and Zegarowski didn’t want to force it. By the time his freshman season came to a close, he had appeared in just five games, scoring a total of eight points. The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter knew it was time for a change.
Following the academic school year, Zegarowski decided to transfer to Franklin Pierce University. Not only was the school much closer to home (just about an hour-and-a-half drive), but he loved the team atmosphere, coaching staff and small campus feel, and knew he’d be able to earn minutes right from the get go.
“I played pickup on my first visit there and all of the players welcomed me with open arms,” said Zegarowski. “It really felt like home. It was the total opposite experience from what I had at Lynn.”
Zegarowski would miss a handful of games at the start of the regular season due to injury, but once he recovered, he made an immediate impact in the lineup.
The 3-point marksman quickly became a part of the rotation, playing 26 minutes and scoring eight points in just his second game of the year.
He followed that up with 11 double-digit scoring efforts throughout the winter. He didn’t start — something he’d gotten used to during his school days — but that didn’t bother him because his play off the bench was an instant boost for his team.
“The beginning of the year was rough for me because I had injured my back again and had to miss the first five games of the regular season,” he said.
“I’m not used to coming off the bench, but I did not mind it all because it was working for me and my team.
“I was able to watch how the defense defended us, and was able to see what was working for us during the games,” he continued.
“It was very enjoyable playing this year and we only have more to accomplish now.”
Zegarowski finished his sophomore campaign with nightly averages of 8.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting an efficient 43.5 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from deep and 85.7 percent from the free throw line. He scored a career-best 21 points in a 77-74 win over Saint Michael’s, a game which he called a turning point in his season. He went on to play at least 20 minutes in 13 of the last 14 games, including each of the last 10.
Franklin Pierce finished with a 16-12 record.
“That game was when my confidence rose a ton,” said Zegarowski, who drilled five of his 11 3-ball attempts in the 21-point performance. “I haven’t been able to feel that good since playing at Tilton. It was definitely a game to remember for me.”
Following the season, Zegarowski had surgery for a torn labrum in his hip.
The 21-year-old had been battling pain spells in his back for years until doctors finally realized that many of his problems related to his hip.
“I had a torn labrum in my hip and also had hip impingement due to a large bone spur in my hip,” he said.
“The doctors had to shave down my bone spur and then repair my labrum. It was a direct relation to my back injuries and all of it was on one side of my body.
“I’ve been playing in pain for years now, wondering what the cause was and we finally found it.”
With the problem now seemingly taken care of and Zegarowski at home rehabbing, it wouldn’t be a shock to see his game take an even further leap next winter at FPU.
“It’s good to see my brother feel better and get what has been bothering him for years now,” said Marcus. “He will be twice the player now.”
Max is studying sports management with a minor in communications and hopes to stay involved with basketball upon graduation, whether that’s by playing overseas or getting into coaching. But for now, he gets to enjoy two more college years at a place he’s happy to call home.
###
MAX ZEGAROWSKI COLLEGIATE CAREER STATS
School, Year MIN PTS FG % 3-PT FG % REB AST STL BLK
Lynn University, 2018-19 7.0 1.6 33.3 33.3 1.4 0.6 0.0 0.0
Franklin Pierce, 2019-20 21.4 8.6 43.5 42.1 3.0 0.7 0.3 0.5
Career Highs
Minutes: 30 in 84-74 loss to Le Moyne on Jan. 14, 2020
Points: 21 points in 24 minutes (5-11 from 3-point land) in 77-74 win over Saint Michael's on January 4, 2020
Rebounds: Six on three separate occasions: Dec. 14, 2019 against Cheyney; Dec. 18, 2019 against Roberts Wesleyan; Jan. 14, 2020 against Le Moyne
Assists: Three in win over Felician on Dec. 22, 2019
3-pointers: Five in win over Saint Michael's on Jan. 4, 2020
