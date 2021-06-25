Zenus' gem leads Masconomet by Danvers, into North title game

BOXFORD — In Major League Baseball these days, pitchers aren't usually allowed to face the same hitters three times since the analytics taking over the game show that a hitter has a big advantage the third time through.
Masconomet senior Aaron Zenus had already pitched against Danvers High twice this spring before Friday's Division 2 North semifinal, with the Falcons winning both games. This edition of the third time through bucked the trend, however, and as a result the Chieftains are bound for the North finals.
Zenus struck out nine and gave up only two hits to beat the Falcons, 7-1, on Friday afternoon on campus at Masconomet Regional.
"As soon as I knew we were playing them, I really wanted the ball," said Zenus. "I felt like I had something to prove. I have a lot of respect for those guys, it was a well fought battle. To beat a team in the tournament that beat you twice kind of feels like you get the last laugh."
The Chieftains (13-5) will make their 12th all-time North finals appearance seeking their 7th championship Monday night at Lynn's Fraser Field against St. Mary's Lynn, the defending champs from 2019.
Masco's offense hit high hear in the middle innings of Friday's semifinal with all seven of their hits coming in the third, fourth and fifth frames. Zenus and Danvers pitcher Nolan Hills were both on top of the hitters early, trading scoreless innings until the Chieftains put two on in the third.
Danvers (12-9) intentionally walked NEC MVP Sean Moynihan with first base open and Ethan Cote delivered a 2-run double to give his team the lead for good.
"As soon as they put Sean on I think everybody in our dugout felt like we were going to score two runs," said Masconomet head coach T.J. Baril. "That's how much faith we have in Ethan."
Hills delivered an RBI single to make it 2-1 in the next inning and Danvers loaded the bags on three walks in the top of the fifth. Zenus got a ground ball to escape unscathed and the Chieftains extended their lead on the bottom half to effectively put the game away.
"That was a big swing," Danvers coach Shawn Secondini said. "We did have some opportunities where we didn't break through. The kids left it all out there, gave it everything they had, and that's all you can ask for."
Senior Joe Kalapinski had a sac fly to score a run in the fourth and an RBI single in the fifth, giving his team a big lift hitting out of the No. 8 spot in the batting order.
"We had big plans for Kal coming into the year and he had an injury early in preseason. We brought him along slowly and he worked like crazy to be ready for this kind of moment," said Baril.
Freshman Cam LaGrassa hit two doubles with two RBI and a run scored and Matt Aldrich added a key double for the Chieftains. Five of Masco's seven hits, four of its runs and five of its RBI came from the bottom four hitters in the order.
"We've talked all year about team swings, trying to hit line drive after line drive and not swing for the fences," said Zenus, who was efficient in the last two innings with six straight outs on only 20 pitches.
"With the big lead, I was trying to pump it down the middle and get out of it as fast as I could. It was big for me to make sure we didn't have to use any more arms today."
Evan Currie made his first varsity pitching appearance for Danvers, getting back-to-back K's with a man in scoring position to keep it at 4-1 in the fourth. He and freshman Mike Moroney both pitched well in relief of senior Hills, but the Chieftains connected on some good swings when men were on base.
"We didn't beat ourselves," said Secondini, whose team won its first three playoff games of his new regime. "It was an all hands on deck kind of game. We're really excited about the players we have coming back, but we're definitely going to miss our seniors."
Sophomore Joe Zamejtis kept it 0-0 early, throwing a strike from left field home to nab a Masconomet runner trying to score. He also has his team's only hit besides Hills' RBI single; senior Adam Bridgeo walked twice with other free passes worked by Steve Reardon, Zach Hamel and Brendan Trohon.
For the Chieftains, freshman Sam Nadworny singled and runs were scored by Kevin Pelletier (two), senior Nick Cantalupo and Zenus. The senior righty carried the day on the mound, needing 112 pitches to put his team two wins away from a state championship and avenge two of its regular season losses.
"It was Z's turn in the rotation and there was absolutely no hesitation in going to him," Baril said. "He was dialed in all day long."