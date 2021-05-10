BOXFORD — Once he experienced the havoc Peabody High's baseball team likes to bring to the running game, Masconomet senior righty Aaron Zenus figured it was best not to give the Tanners any more baserunners.
That may sound easier said than done, but the calm, collected and efficient way Zenus worked Monday after made it look elementary. He punched out 10 Tanners, retired 13 in a row at one point and threw six 2-hit innings in a 7-1 home victory for his Chieftains.
"Z felt like he had something to prove," said Masconomet coach T.J. Baril, whose ace took the loss against Beverly in last week's season opener. "We didn't have to say much to him in between starts ... he's been talking for four days about wanting to get back out there and show what he can do. He was dialed in."
A leadoff walk issued to Peabody's Juan Tolentino led to two stolen bags, an RBI single by Ryan Knight and an early hole. Knight swiped a bag, too, but Zenus stranded him on second. It was the last baserunner the Tanners had until there were two outs in the fifth.
"We looked like a pretty good baseball team in that first inning. Then we kind of faded off," said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt, whose team took its first loss and is now 1-1. "Credit Zenus: He threw hard, worked both sides of the plate and challenged us. We don't have a lot of kids who've seen that kind of pitching at this level and as a result we let him run the show. When a guy's in command like that, you have to find ways to break up the rhythm."
Averaging 84-86 miles per hour with his fastball, Zenus struck out the side in the second and fanned seven-of-nine before Gio Guglielmo's pinch-hit single finally got the Tanners another baserunner in the fifth. A quick flyout ended that mini-threat and Zenus fanned two more in a clean sixth before giving way to Matt Golini for the seventh.
"He mixed his pitches really well and he worked ahead all day," said Baril. "Peabody's a terror when they get the leadoff man on, so keeping them off the bases was huge."
It was a thorough offensive effort for the Chieftains (2-1). A total of nine players had a hand in the team's 12 hits, the hosts scored in five of their six innings and the one frame in which they didn't score they stranded a man on third.
Senior Sean Moynihan led the hit parade with a 3-for-4, three RBI effort. Ethan Cote (2-for-4, 2 runs) gave Masco the lead for good when he knocked home Matt Aldrich (single) in the second. Golini scored on a Will Dempsey RBI single in the third, a pinch-hit single by freshman Cam LaGrasse led to Chris O'Gady's RBI single in the fifth and Moynihan knocked in another and scored on a passed ball in the sixth.
The Tanners employed three pitchers, with sophomore Michael Geissler getting the start and showing off a decent curveball with five K's over 2 2/3 frames. Evan DeLillo threw the next 2 1/3 and senior Dom Annese finished up, but the Chieftains adjusted well to each new arm and never gave the Peabody defense a clean inning.
"There were no cheapy's either ... we put the barrel on the ball," said Baril. "We had a lot of good at-bats and we used all fields. It's nice to see guys taking advantage of their opportunities."
The Chieftains also stole six bags with Golini snatching three of those.
Joey Raymond worked a pinch-hit walk in the seventh for Peabody and showed off his arm with a double play tossing out a runner trying to advance to third on a tag-up from right field.