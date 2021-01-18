Zerilli, Wood, Francoeur help send Marblehead girls hockey to first win under Smith

PEABODY — As a two-time team captain, Brittany Smith was certainly a huge part of many victories obtained by the Marblehead girls hockey program in the early part of the 2010's.
Now, Smith has her first win as the team's head coach, with a new crop of players contributing to that triumph.
Freshman goaltender Lily Francoeur made 15 saves in the third period alone while Sophie Zerilli and Elsa Wood had goals 63 seconds apart late in the middle stanza to give Smith, and the Lady Headers, their first win of the 2020-21 campaign, a 2-1 decision over Beverly Monday morning at the McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
"It feels great," said Smith, a Manchester Essex student who skated for Marblehead's co-op program in high school before going on to a stellar four-year career playing for Sacred Heart. "The circumstances (of this pandemic-influenced season) makes everything a little more difficult, but we've powered through."
Francoeur didn't face many shots over the first two periods as Beverly, playing its first game of the season and having only five practices with its full team beforehand, managed just eight shots on net during that time. But the Orange-and-Black came out flying to start the third, peppering Francoeur with shots from all over the offensive zone.
Senior captain Emma Knott almost turned on the red light twice for the Panthers, with a power play snapshot from the lower circle early in the third that was gloved by Francoeur, and another golden opportunity later in the frame when she split two defensemen and put a low, hard shot on the keeper, only to be turned aside again. Jamie DuPont and Kayleigh Crowell also had legit scoring bids turned away, and Lady Headers blue liner Jane Whitten saved a potential goal when she swatted a loose rebound away just before it bounced over the goal line.
The only shot to beat Francoeur came from sophomore wing Shea Nemeskal, who worked her way into the slot and put one on net that knuckled its way past the keeper with 6:57 to play.
Beverly had a great opportunity to tie it up with a minute to play, but Francoeur denied stick side chances from Halle Greenleaf and Catie Nemeskal on back-to-back plays.
"That third period we played very well, but before that it was a little bit slow going," said head coach Danielle Finocchairo. sporting a black Beverly hockey jacket and a royal blue Danvers hockey toque (a co-op partner of the Beverly team, along with Ipswich High).
"It's our first game and everyone's still trying to get back into hockey shape; they're doing it, but with limited ice time (the Panthers have had some practices on mini-rinks), we're trying to make the most of it. It'll come; you can see that. It'll just take a little more time."
Having lost its own opener to Peabody and tied Medford its next time out, Marblehead was eager to put a 'W' up on Monday and controlled play for much of the first two periods, forcing Beverly keeper Maddy Delano (17 saves) to stay sharp at all times.
The Lady Headers broke through at 11:07 of the middle frame when eighth grader Abby Amigo's shot from the high slot caused a rebound. Zerilli, parked smartly at Delano's stick side, got body positioning and jammed the puck inside the far post for a 1-0 lead.
"Abby's shot, that was a great idea. It was low along the ice, hit the goalie's stick and came out for the rebound," said Smith. "A real heads up play by Amigo and Zerilli right there."
Captain Abby Kalinowski, one of just two seniors on the roster (along with fellow captain Mackenzie Walles) then slid a perfect pass to a wide open Elsa Wood in the slot, and the eighth grader wasted no time putting a shot on goal that found its way in through the 5-hole.
Kalinowski, Walles, Whitten and sophomore Hannah Tsouvalas did an excellent job as a four-person defensive unit and were active with their sticks, denying the Panthers entry into the slot area time and time again during the first two periods.
Marblehead 2, Beverly 1
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Marblehead 0 2 0 — 2
Beverly 0 0 1 — 1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: M, Sophie Zerilli (Abigail Amigo, Riley Campbell), 11:07; M, Elsa Wood (Abby Kalinowski), 12:10.
Third period: B, Shea Nemeskal (un), 8:03.
Saves: M, Lily Francoeur 23; B, Maddy Delano 17.
Records: M, 1-1-1; B, 0-1-0.