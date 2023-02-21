St. John’s Prep academic honor rolls for the second quarter of the 2022–2023 school year
St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the second quarter of the 2022–2023 school year, ending January 20, 2023. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
BEVERLY
Head of School List:
Principal’s List: Dylan Azevedo ‘26, Tyler Berman ‘23, Edward Colpoys ‘25, Tristan Lantz ‘29, Gael Muchnik ‘24, Boden Paul ‘29, Charlie Pizzo ‘25, Brendan Sullivan ‘29
Honor Roll:
BOXFORD
Head of School: Noah Aronson ‘25, Jackson Belanger ‘23, Samuel Corning ‘25, M. Carter Corning ‘28 , Greyson Ebbrell ‘27, Hayden Ebbrell ‘27, James Ellard ‘23, Joseph Ellard ‘24, Beckett Flynn ‘27, Ryan Horrigan ‘26, Brady James ‘29, Michael Leonowert ‘26 , Aidan Miller ‘24, Ben O'Brien ‘28, Maxwell Therrien ‘24, Jake Vana ‘24, Andrew Vigneaux ‘24, Ryan Yu ‘26
Principal’s List: Zachary Aronson ‘25, Alexander Beers ‘26, Reed Blaeser ‘25, Christopher DiBella ‘25, Matthew LeBlanc ‘26, Cameron Melillo ‘24, Daniel Orband ‘25
Honor Roll: Giovanni Moretti ‘24, Walter Shickolovich ‘26, Joshua Spanier ‘23, Rainor Stapleton ‘25
DANVERS
Head of School List: Cole Anderson ‘27, David Butler ‘23, Andrew Davis ‘23, Matthew Dunn ‘23, Liam Garland ‘28, Mark Ghiu ‘24, Sebastian Ghiu ‘27, Chace Hanlon ‘28, Matthew Henderson ‘25, Evan Henderson ‘28, Christopher Jalbert ‘25, Ryan John ‘25, Jonathan Koulalis ‘27, John Lockner ‘24, Gavin Lockner ‘25, Christian McCarthy ‘26, Drew McStay ‘23, Matthew Morelli ‘26, Trevor Nemeskal ‘26, Drew Nemeskal ‘28, Christopher Pinto ‘26, Isaac Sidmore ‘26
Principal’s List: Jakob Blanchette ‘26, Jack Curtin ‘24, Dillon Duval ‘23, Jack Jaworski ‘23, Sebastian Latusky ‘25, Maddox MacDonald ‘25, Donovan McNulty ‘26 , Luke Neely ‘29, Matthew Polito ‘26, Chance Prouty ‘24, Ian Rourke ‘23, aysen Rowen ‘25 Grant Stiles ‘26
Honor Roll: Mason Blanchette ‘28, James Byrne ‘23, Daniel Curran ‘24, Parker Davekos ‘25, Garrett Dawe ‘27, Shea Doherty ‘25, Taegan Dupuis ‘29, Rohan Gahunia ‘26, Braedon Goes ‘25, Zackary Grenier ‘26, Eli Gross ‘24, Joseph Irzyk ‘26, Yisong Jiang ‘24, Ishaan Kalra ‘28, Nicolas Lembo ‘25, Brendan Lovell ‘26, Matthew Malone ‘25, Matthew McEnaney ‘24, Aaron McIntire ‘26, Tristan Moda ‘24, Lucas Mone ‘29, Andrew Najim ‘27, Tyler Navarro ‘24, George O'Brien ‘27, Nicholas Rizos ‘23, Charles Roy ‘24, Alex Roy ‘26, Marvin Sheraj ‘26, Jack Shrayer ‘26, Siqi Wang ‘23, Caleb White ‘24, Gavin White ‘26, Beckett Wodarski ‘26
HAMILTON
Head of School List: Edward Acworth ‘26, Calvin Albrecht ‘27, Thomas Ayers ‘27, Innes Boesch ‘24, William Clark ‘26, James Fanikos ‘24, Yucheng Lin ‘23, Seamus O'Holleran ‘27, John Vaill ‘27, Alan Xu ‘26
Principal’s List: James Ayers ‘23, Jack Danzinger ‘23, Johnathan Dube ‘28, Calvin Haughey ‘27, Zhenglong He ‘23
Honor Roll: Oliver Brown ‘28, Callum DeBiase ‘29, Luke Free ‘25, Benjamin Krysiak ‘24, Christian Mena ‘26, Michael Pallazola ‘23, Ryan Petryszyn ‘23, James Willett ‘25
IPSWICH
Head of School: Wade Evitts ‘26, Zachary Evitts ‘27, Marcus Irwin ‘25, Benjamin Mazer ‘23, Jack Murley ‘25
Principal’s List: Tej Bhatia ‘23, Grant Drinkwater ‘23, Peter Manning ‘27
Honor Roll: Michael Hamel ‘28, Landon Kobs ‘28, Matthew Morrow ‘23 Lukas Schieber ‘25
MARBLEHEAD
Head of School List: Elliott Adams ‘24, Matthew Bernstein ‘23, Devin Corbett ‘27 , Charles Czapla ‘29, Jack Doherty ‘24, Lucien Elmer ‘23, Matthias Herve-Lorenzo ‘29, Luke Honos ‘28, Christopher Jenkins ‘25, John Kaloutas ‘26, David Kane ‘24, Evan Karlyn ‘24, Max Karlyn ‘27, Luke Kelly ‘25, Graham Kramer ‘24, Martin Lika ‘29, James MacLean ‘24, Jason Martin ‘24, Ryan McCarthy ‘27, Madden McGowan ‘25, Davis Moran ‘27, Ryan Murphy ‘24, Jake Northrop ‘25, Connor O'Neil ‘27, Carter Olson ‘28, John Rice ‘24, Andrew Ruocco ‘24, Kurt Schillinger ‘24, Theo Scola ‘23, Jackson Selby ‘23, Riley Selvais ‘28, Samuel Sibella ‘25, Gus Spiridakis ‘26, Thomas Sterio ‘29, Zachary Verdun ‘23
Principal’s List: Patrick Brennan ‘25, Collin Burke ‘23, Matthew Callahan ‘24, Dennis Case ‘25, Andrew Klein ‘24, Graham MacLean ‘24, hinneas MacLean ‘27, eclan Maloney ‘25, Cameron McCarthy ‘25, Jack Morgan ‘26, Jack Morin ‘27, John Reardon ‘28, Gregory Santosus ‘25, Danny Scroope ‘24, Christian Smith ‘29, Anthony Smith ‘27, Nathaniel Sweetland ‘26, Edward Sweetland ‘27 Brennan Waters ‘26
Honor Roll: Colin Berg ‘23, Alex Bernstein ‘24, Harrison Blaisdell ‘26, Joseph Bullard ‘25, Richard Case ‘24, Matthew Clasby ‘25, Jed Collins ‘25, William Crawford ‘26, Ryan Finn ‘25, John Gabriel ‘28 Cooper Georges ‘24, Wells Gillett ‘24, Edward Goodrich ‘26, Connor Gyllenborg ‘25, Thomas Jenkins ‘27, Ryan Kaye ‘25, Ian McComish ‘25, Patrick McDonald ‘23, Ian Mertens ‘23, Sam Northrop ‘27, Jason Orfaly ‘24 , Callum Rigby ‘23, Jack Stein ‘23, William Sullivan ‘27, Jack Weissenburger ‘25
MIDDLETON
Head of School List
Mohammad Alam ‘25
Zachary Bezanson ‘26
John Budrow ‘26
Camren Dalton ‘29
Cameron Fox ‘29
Quinn Hubbard ‘25
Alexander Lho ‘23
Dominic Melito ‘27
Nathaniel Niedzwiecki ‘29
Principal’s List
Andrew Budrow ‘26
Alfred Farese ‘25
Jack Fillion ‘23
Ryan Fox ‘26
Jackson Kamisky ‘25
Brady Pallotta ‘23
Jackson Wylie ‘27
Honor Roll
Elliot Brooks ‘25
Cameron Bucchiere ‘26
Garret Corsini ‘25
Cyrus Dalton ‘27
James Duval ‘26
Langdon Laws ‘25
Tyler Pallotta ‘26
Owen Williamson ‘25
PEABODY
Head of School List
Travis Broadbent ‘23
Carson Browne ‘23
Jared Castrichini ‘23
Jacob Cranson ‘26
Thomas Desmond ‘24
Joseph Isidro ‘24
Christian Kaminski ‘24
Patrick Kaminski ‘26
Terence Lee ‘24
Caden Rogovich ‘25
Luke Rogovich ‘28
John Shalhoub ‘25
Christopher Shea ‘24
Julian Tavarez ‘26
Principal’s List
Logan Connolly ‘29
Shane Rose ‘24
Nicholas Vasilopoulos ‘26
Honor Roll
Jacob Barker-Santiago ‘29
Jack Castrichini ‘23
Cullen Pasterick ‘27
Michael Petromelis ‘25
SALEM
Head of School List
Nicholas Griffin ‘24
Owen Hanson ‘26
Jack Hartfelder ‘23
Hou Jun Ji ‘24
Stephen Kapantais ‘25
Andrew Leedham ‘26
Nathaniel Leonard ‘24
Lucas Nieto ‘25
Benjamin O'Connor ‘25
Arthur Sullivan ‘24
Principal’s List
Christopher Angelakis ‘26
Romen Hlatshwayo ‘25
Maxwell Pabich ‘25
Jayden Pelletier ‘25
Cormac Warner-Streff ‘26
Honor Roll
Grant Brierley ‘25
Liam Cullen ‘28
Rowan King ‘26
Soren Lopes ‘28
Ryan Ofilos ‘26
Alexander Schaeublin ‘23
Graham Whitten ‘29
SWAMPSCOTT
Head of School List
Gavin Brownson ‘25
Samuel Croke ‘25
Aidan Heiskell ‘25
Theodore Karlin ‘25
John Paul Kiely ‘24
John Raymond ‘25
Matthew Rockett ‘24
Maddox Speciale ‘26
Henry Sullivan ‘27
Oliver Walger ‘27
Charlie Westwood ‘24
Samuel Wolke ‘24
Leyad Zavriyev ‘23
Principal’s List
Michael Dorsey ‘26
Chase Fasciano ‘26
Kieran Glynn ‘25
Anton Khripko ‘25
Nathaniel Marston ‘23
Grady O'Gannon ‘26
Graham Pasersky ‘25
Graham Roberts ‘25
Tyler Spear ‘25
Jonathan Walger ‘25
Michael Xu ‘23
Honor Roll
Arthur Audet ‘24
Alexander Borkland ‘23
Stephen Burse ‘23
Tory Fasciano ‘24
Nathaniel Jones ‘23
Noah Kabel ‘25
Gavin Kornitsky ‘23
Alex Macey ‘24
Alexander Perault ‘23
John Reen ‘25
Theodore Sheehan ‘25
John Sullivan ‘25
TOPSFIELD
Head of School List
James de Buy Wenniger ‘26
John Erickson ‘24
Patrick Llewellyn ‘23
Matthew Long ‘23
Calvin Massaro ‘23
Lincoln Massaro ‘25
Emmitt Massaro ‘28
Mason McSweeney ‘24
Vincenzo Miserandino ‘27
Kevin Popielski ‘24
Thomas Randall ‘26
Alden Rolfe ‘23
Connor Smith ‘25
Principal’s List
Aidan Holland ‘23
Patrick Randall ‘29
Felix Rogovin ‘23
Nevin Staley ‘28
Benjamin Stephens ‘25
Honor Roll
Matthew Foley ‘25
Benjamin Lopes ‘25
George Somi ‘24
Andre Somi ‘25
Samuel Wilmot ‘25
WENHAM
Head of School List
Harlan Graber ‘23
Braeden Hurley ‘25
Matthew Iler ‘27
Philip Maestranzi ‘26
Henry McDonnell ‘27
Nicholas Riccio ‘23
Caeden Roy ‘27
Tristan Tymann ‘27
Principal’s List
Noah Ashwood ‘29
Nicholas Schibli ‘25
Carter Smith ‘29
Cameron Taylor ‘26
Honor Roll
Harrison Cassidy ‘28
Liam Donovan ‘23
George Gilpin ‘29
Miles Holbrook ‘27
James Maestranzi ‘24
Flynn McDonnell ‘24
Stephen Murphy ‘24
Dario Verdugo ‘27