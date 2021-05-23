DANVERS — The St. John’s Prep Class of 2021 graduated 435 days after the country shut down.
“There are no appropriate words that could aptly capture what each person in this stadium has experienced since 2:45 p.m. on March 12 of 2020 (due to the commonwealth’s state of emergency declaration),” said Headmaster and Danvers resident Edward Hardiman.
The graduates, he said, endured a strange combination of remote, hybrid and in-person learning models. “It would be foolhardy to attempt to summarize this experience given that each of you has endured this public health crisis in different ways, with different challenges and different outcomes.”
Nearly 260 young men walked across the stage at St. John’s Cronin Memorial Stadium and received their high school diplomas on Saturday. Audience members were asked to abide by mask and social-distancing guidelines.
“While you each have different gifts, talents, and experiences, you have made connections, built bridges, and overcome obstacles and you’ve done it beyond just the last 435 days,” Hardiman told the graduating seniors. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to learn with you and from you throughout your time here. As you walk across the bridge to your next adventure, keep building, keep dreaming, keep adapting, keep learning and always remember that you never walk alone. We are always with you. We have your back. We love you.”
This year’s valedictorian, Michael Maddison of Lynnfield, encouraged his classmates “to have the courage to be yourself.”
“Who we all are is a mysterious mixture of the passions we choose and the identities we are born with,” said Maddison, who plans to attend Dartmouth College in the fall. “In my experience, many passions … are generally accepted. Identities are a bit trickier since some identities are less accepted than others. We are multifaceted, but we are also completely in love with the things that make up our personalities. I leave you all with this: Make use of (life’s) moments — big and small — with everyone. Our diversity is a gift. Inclusivity is how we celebrate it.”
The commencement student-selected keynote speaker, who was introduced by salutatorian Jacob Garland of North Andover, was math teacher Anthony Lammana.
“As you take your next steps in life, I ask that you let yourself become a part of a varied set of communities, and say ‘yes’ when opportunities arise to become further involved,” Lammana, a 2008 graduate of St. John’s, said. “Each of you holds a key that will allow the communities you belong to, as well as those in them, to grow and develop in response to your view and understanding of them. This is a responsibility we all share — one that requires only that we immerse ourselves in our own communities, be they as expansive as a college or workplace, or as compact as a family or a friend group. Just as you enable the growth of others by the way you connect with them, so too will they afford you the opportunity to grow.”
According to the school, several members of the St. John's community considered the in-person ceremony to be significant.
“My son Jack graduated here in 2017, my son Thomas received his diploma today, and my nephew will graduate next year,” said Brenda Ligh of Peabody in a press release. “This has been a tremendously difficult time for so many more people than just those in this school community, but having an opportunity to come together and share in these graduates’ experience as they close one chapter and begin another is something that I think we all cherish, especially because there was no guarantee an in-person graduation would ever happen.”
At 12:05 p.m., the new Prep alumni moved their graduation cap tassels from the right to the left, signifying the official conclusion of their high school experience.
“It’s kind of a solemn moment because I’m moving on from everything I’ve come to know here,” said Spencer Lawson of Bradford, who will attend the University of Delaware this fall to study fashion design, in the press release. “I’m moving on from math, science and English to something completely unfamiliar. It’s interesting to reflect that my experience in the fine arts has shaped my interests and my understanding of my passions. I came here in seventh grade and, when I think about it, my path moving forward all comes down to the Prep.”
