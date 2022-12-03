Despite a lackluster Thanksgiving, Phil Stacey rebounded with a Super Saturday as Matt Williams stepped in it to give away the lead in the annual high school football picks contest.
Williams led by one game going into championship Saturday due to a superior Turkey Day, but he went 1-3 in the Super Bowls the News staff predicted while Stacey was 3-1.
Consequently, Stacey’s 114-33 record prevented a Williams three-peat as he finished up 113-34. Jean DePlacido’s faith in St. John’s Prep was also rewarded: She went 3-1 to finish tied for second at 113-34.
Gloucester Times sports editor Nick Curcuru went 1-3 in Super Bowls and finished 106-41 while Nick Giannino was 3-1 and went 103-44 overall.
In terms of upset picks, Deplacido was 8-5, Stacey was 7-6, Williams went 6-7, Giannino 5-8 and Curcuru struggled at 2-11.
It was Stacey’s first picks win since 2018 and ninth since 1999.