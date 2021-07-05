SALEM — Mayor Kim Driscoll is gradually building up cash for her reelection bid this fall, but important context is missing since one of her leading opponents has yet to make his own receipts and expenses public.
Driscoll, one of eight Salem residents who have pulled nomination papers to run for mayor this year, had a campaign balance of $73,169.74 to end June, up from $45,934.64 at the end of February before nomination papers became available.
Though there are still six candidates circulating papers to run against Driscoll, one name has drawn a lot of attention: Steve Dibble, a former city planner who is in his third term representing Ward 7 on the City Council.
Dibble's campaign has mayoral signs up throughout the city, some alongside signs supporting candidates for City Council, and he has been soliciting donations and running produced campaign videos on social media as far back as May. But as of Friday afternoon, Dibble is not a registered filer with the state's Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Dibble said he has filed the necessary paperwork with the state and doesn't know why he isn't showing up as a filer. He said he'll be reaching out to OCPF to "see what's going on."
"I filled out the state forms and have gotten them back to them," he said, "and I'm running to be the next mayor for the city of Salem."
Dibble further noted that he understands he's filing two sets of reports this year — one on his activity as a city councilor, and the other for his mayoral run. He declined to make copies of his filings available on request.
Six other residents circulating nomination papers have also not organized with OCPF yet, though it remains unclear if any have received or spent donations. Candidates for other elected municipal offices, like City Council and School Committee, file their paperwork with the city or town clerk instead.
Candidates for mayor, county and state office must organize with OCPF before accepting or spending a single donation, according to Jason Tait, director of communications and public education with the OCPF. Referendum committees, like organizations running to support or oppose statewide ballot questions, must also organize with OCPF.
"If a candidate is not organized with OCPF, then the public does not see the timely public disclosure of the candidate's campaign finance activity," Tait said. "The disclosure of campaign finance activity is the reason the law exists."
Tait said he's prohibited from talking about "a specific candidate. I can only talk about the law."
"OCPF takes each issue on a case-by-case basis. Most cases have different facts that determine how we resolve each situation," he said. "Many times, we are able to work with candidates to help them get into compliance via our auditing process."
One candidate for mayor has faced such a situation. Stacia Kraft, a Federal Street resident who announced her bid for mayor the same day as Dibble, received an audit letter on May 28 after her campaign was found to be missing its "Appointment of Depository Bank form." She ultimately collected $835.68 in donations from eight sources, ranging from $5 to $250, before refunding them all and dissolving her campaign at the end of June.
In a letter dated June 23, OCPF auditor Daniel Juffre informed Kraft that her campaign's reporting showed she has "no outstanding liabilities or assets. In addition, it is our understanding that you do not currently hold nor are seeking elective office. Please be advised therefore that as of this date you are no longer required to file campaign finance disclosure reports with this office."
In her latest report covering the month of June, Driscoll said she collected $18,626.18 in new donations and spent $7,901.24. Expenses include $4,500 spent on June 14 on video production, printing of fundraising invitations and campaign materials on June 7 for $1,331.61 and $32.03 invested in Facebook for social media advertising. Her largest donation came from past City Councilor and current Planning Board member Tom Furey, who gave the campaign $1,000 on June 2. The next three largest donations hit for $500 each, with two coming from outside of Salem.
Driscoll said she's enjoying the financial support she's receiving. Several of the donations are grassroots in nature, and as June becomes July, "I feel like we're off. It's been a really busy year with COVID, but I've been hitting the doors."
"It does take resources when you think about mailing campaign literature, signs," Driscoll said. "We're feeling very good about our current fundraising efforts, and we'll be continuing that throughout the year."
Nomination papers are due back by Tuesday, June 27, with a candidate needing at least 100 signatures to run a city-wide election bid. As of Friday, none of the current mayoral candidates have returned papers for certification. If three or more ultimately do, a preliminary election would be held on Sept. 14 to narrow the field down to two candidates for the city's general election on Nov. 2.
