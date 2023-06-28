BEVERLY — Four more years. That's how much longer Beverly residents will have to wait for relief from the closing of the Hall-Whitaker Bridge.
Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Tuesday that a temporary bridge won't be ready until 2027. And it will then take until 2032 to build permanent bridges to replace both the Hall-Whitaker and Kernwood bridges.
The news, announced Tuesday night at a public meeting at Beverly High School, was greeted by jeers and laughter from some of the 100 or so people in the audience, including a shout of "Shame on you" from the back of the auditorium.
"What are you doing to help us get through the next 15 years other than a traffic light?" said Phil Venezia, who like many of the people in attendance lives in the Ryal Side neighborhood that has been most affected by last year's closing of the Hall-Whitaker, and who is also a candidate for mayor. "Or is it just, 'Too bad folks'?"
"You have no idea what it's like to live in Ryal Side," Melvin Avenue resident Ron Janard told MassDOT officials. "I don't even go downtown anymore. It's not worth it."
Officials said the timeline for the completion of the permanent Hall-Whitaker bridge is actually shorter than what was previously announced. That's because the plan now is to build a temporary bridge next to the existing bridge, which officials said would allow them to start building the permanent bridge sooner on the same footprint as the current bridge.
In the meantime, repairs will be made to the Kernwood Bridge that will allow it to remain open until the temporary Hall-Whitaker is built. Then work will begin simultaneously on the permanent Hall-Whitaker and Kernwood. The two bridges are located about a mile apart in Ryal Side. The Hall-Whitaker, which was suddenly closed for good in June last year due to safety reasons and will be demolished, carries Bridge Street over the Bass River and is a key connection between Ryal Side and downtown Beverly. The Kernwood connects Beverly and Salem over the Danvers River.
Mayor Mike Cahill said local officials are continuing to work with the state, including the administration of Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, to try to reduce the timeline.
"None of us want to hear 'four years' on the temporary bridge," Cahill said. "None of that is really acceptable I know to you folks as the neighbors."
Cahill said he has been told that the price tag for the three bridges — one temporary and two permanent — could approach $200 million. MassDOT officials said that, unlike in the past, the funding is now available thanks to the federal bipartisan infrastructure law that passed in 2021.
Officials said the bridges will take so long in part due to an extensive permitting process that involves the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Both bridges are in "navigable waters," meaning boats must be allowed through. Officials said they have to work around rules that prohibit certain kinds of work during certain times of year to protect fish.
Paul Stedman, MassDOT's District 4 highway director, said his department is trying to speed up the process.
"We're not just resting on, 'We're going to be done in 2032,'" he told the audience. "We want to do better. We hear your frustration."
Residents said they have been further frustrated by temporary closings of the Kernwood Bridge without notice and by confusing signs on Elliott Street/Route 62, the main route that people are forced to take with the closing of the Hall-Whitaker. Work on improving the traffic lights on Route 62 has been delayed by supply chain problems but is expected to begin soon, according to Mike Collins, Beverly's public services commissioner.
Residents, as in past meetings, again expressed concern about response times for ambulances and fire trucks. Rowell Avenue resident Deb Debski said she could have taken her husband to the hospital quicker than the ambulance that she called recently.
"When you're watching your loved one have a hard time breathing, you're watching for that ambulance to pull up and it took a little too long for my liking," she said.
Ryal Side resident Gin Wallace said she would like to get more frequent updates on the project, noting that the last public meeting took place in October.
"Keeping us in the dark isn't helping you guys at all," she told MassDOT officials.
Cahill said the city will reach out to residents with updates more often.