SALEM — Forest River is due for a wave of new “Residences,” as two major housing providers in the area embark on a quest to build a potential 350 new housing units on Salem State University’s South Campus.
The state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) has announced that Virginia-based AvalonBay Communities and Boston-based WinnDevelopment are the recommended developers for South Campus. Now, the companies will build a plan to build a community, one they’re calling the Forest River Residences.
“The shared vision that AvalonBay and Winn hold for this property is to create a new neighborhood, the Forest River Residences, that will provide much-needed, mixed-income housing for a broad demographic of Salem residents,” said David Gillespie, senior vice president of Development for AvalonBay. “In addition, our hope is that the project will enhance connectivity to the scenic Forest River Conservation Area Trailhead by establishing new landscape areas and walking trails for the residents of the community and the public to enjoy.”
Seeds planted south
Officials with Salem State and at the state level have been discussing the idea of parting with South Campus for close to a decade. It’s a major component to the “SSU BOLD” campus reorganization, which would renovate the Horace Mann Laboratory School building on Loring Avenue and relocate all Salem State facilities on South Campus to its Central and North campuses.
A bidding process was launched in February and wrapped up in late-May, leading to the state’s announcement for Avalon and Winn on Friday.
“We are pleased to recommend AvalonBay Communities Inc., and WinnCompanies as the development team for this exciting project that will transform underutilized university property into a thoughtful solution for housing needs in the area,” said Michael Heffernan, the state’s administration and finance secretary.
“This initiative will bring long-term benefits to Salem State and its students and to the broader Salem community.”
Reached to detail the project this week, the companies described a community that gets built from two sides, with a park in the middle connecting all to the trails in the back.
WinnDevelopment will make use of the existing school and church-related properties to the southeast, including the Harrington building, to build “100-or-so units of 55-plus active elderly-oriented housing,” said Adam Stein, executive vice president at WinnDevelopment.
“The Winn piece will focus on what I think made our proposal unique — it will focus on some of the existing buildings on the site today,” Stein said.
“You end up with ... 250 units, plus or minus, with new construction — market-rate housing, which Avalon will bring to the table. In the middle, we’ll have a central park.”
That said, the numbers are far from being set in stone, according to Stein. Forest River Residences isn’t “a done deal, because it’s not. We were just selected.”
“We have to enter into a development agreement,” he said. “We have a long road ahead of us.”
The project’s overall layout is similar makeup to the site today, with school buildings to one side, dorms to the other, and a parking area separating them.
The project, should it go as envisioned, will likely start with Avalon kicking off construction, according to Stein.
“The Avalon process will be able to start sooner than the Winn process because of the financing Avalon will use compared to us,” he said.
“We’ll be looking to utilize historic tax credits, state housing programs that allow us to do lower-tier low-income housing, and that takes time. On the Winn side, we’re looking at a 3-year-plus process.”
Salem State transformed
Now, the parties will come together and draft a “Provisional Designation Agreement” leading to a purchase and sale agreement. That process is expected to take about a year, according to the state’s announcement. Further details on the proposal, at least from the state, won’t be available until after the execution of a purchase and sale agreement.
While those agreements are often tied to landing local permits in advance, a permitting path for the project’s redevelopment hasn’t yet been set, according to city planning director Tom Daniel.
While that plays out, the news of South Campus changing hands is being celebrated at Salem State University.
“I’m pleased that our long-sought efforts to transform Salem State’s physical campus through SSU BOLD have reached yet another milestone with this recommendation,” said Salem State President John Keenan.
“This important step brings us closer to our goal of a consolidated campus footprint and allows us to re-invest in our campus infrastructure, which will greatly enhance the student experience.”
AvalonBay is excited by “the opportunity to respond to the RFP and to be selected for this ambitious project,” Gillespie said.
“ We are now at the very beginning of a long but important process,” he said.
“We are excited to collaborate with the state, the city, Salem State and all the stakeholders to create a community we can all be proud of and that upholds the principles of Imagine Salem’s 2026 Community Vision.”
