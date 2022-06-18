DANVERS — Two Danvers High School graduates received the Anne Lemist Page scholarship for embodying the qualities that Page showed throughout her life.
Class of 2022 graduates Brad Wilichoski and Lauren Auciello each received $500 from the Danvers Historical Society. They were chosen from 13 applicants, and stood out for the different ways they have helped young children learn, or how they have persevered despite great challenges.
Each year, the society awards the scholarship to one or more graduating students to honor Page, a lifelong Danvers resident who was a suffragist, abolitionist and pioneer of early childhood education.
Page opened one of America’s first kindergartens inside of her home, the Page House in Danvers, in the 1850s. She also opened The Page Normal School at the home to teach women to become kindergarten teachers.
“Kindergarten was a whole new concept back in the 1800s, and we think it’s important to listen to today’s students,” said Laura Cilley, the society’s development coordinator. “What are their experiences? What inspired them personally in what they saw with younger students that they might have worked with?”
Wilichoski was chosen based on his experience teaching children in a summer camp environment to fish and interact with nature, which embodies Page’s approach to learning through play, which she believed instilled curiosity in children, Cilley said.
Auciello was chosen for the perseverance she showed after suffering a serious sports injury, Cilley said. Even though the injury affected her trajectory toward her goals, Auciello remained motivated to learn new skills. This reminded Cilley of Page’s determination in her fight for abolition, women’s right to vote and advances in early childhood education, Cilley said.
The scholarship is funded by members of the historical society. This year, the students who applied will move on to study nursing, psychology, education, economics, communications, engineering, medicine, speech pathology, business and social work.
“I’m always amazed by the applicants for the scholarship and what they write,” Cilley said. “Their experiences are so varied, and are things that I would never think of.”
