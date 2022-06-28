The buzzing beach location known as Hampton Beach is a site hallmarked for its waters next door to the main street lined with a vibrant boardwalk featuring shops, businesses, restaurants and much more.
Hampton Beach draws many visitors for its lively summer events, where its catalog is packed with summer fun for everyone this season.
JUNE
Firework Display
When: Wednesdays, June 29 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: On the beach, between B and C Streets, 169 Ocean Blvd., Hampton
How Much: Free
Details: Enjoy a spectacular firework-lit sky while lounging on the beach on the Wednesdays of the month of June. Firework displays are contingent on weather and may be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Visit hamptonbeach.org or Hampton Beach’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/HamptonNHBeach for updates.
JULY
Firework Displays: Special Shoot for Independence Day
When: Monday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.
Where: On the beach, between B and C Streets, 169 Ocean Blvd., Hampton
How Much: Free
Details: Enjoy a special edition showing of fireworks to burst in honor of Independence Day. This firework display may potentially be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Visit hamptonbeach.org or Hampton Beach’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/HamptonNHBeach for updates.
Firework Displays
When: Wednesdays on July 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: On the beach, between B and C Streets, 169 Ocean Blvd., Hampton
How Much: Free
Details: Enjoy a spectacular firework-lit sky while lounging on the beach on the Wednesdays of the month of July. Firework displays are contingent on weather and may be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Visit hamptonbeach.org or Hampton Beach’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/HamptonNHBeach for updates.
Country Music Fest
When: Tuesday to Thursday, July 5-7 at 5 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m.
Where: Seashell Stage, 180 Ocean Blvd., Hampton
How Much: Free
Details: Listen to live country music tunes seaside for three nights at the Seashell Stage. Line dance lessons are available from 5 to 6 p.m. Live music begins at 7 p.m. All shows are currently to be announced as musical artists are to be confirmed.
Monday Night Movies on the Beach
When: Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m.
Where: On the beach across from the Playground, Route 1A, Hampton
How Much: Free
Details: For some family-fun entertainment, join the Hampton Beach Village District’s free viewing of a family-friendly movie on the beach adjacent to the playground. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and to bring their own blanket, beach chair, and snacks for the festivity. Films are shown promptly at dusk.
Little/Junior Miss Hampton Beach Pageant
When: Saturday to Sunday, July 30 to 31 at 2 p.m.
Where: Seashell Stage, 180 Ocean Blvd., Hampton
How Much: Free
Details: Join this year’s 76th Miss Hampton Beach Pageant at the Seashell stage during the last weekend of the month. Interested contestants should contact Stephanie Lussier, the event organizer, at 603-512-5257.
AUGUST
Firework Displays
When: Wednesdays on Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: On the beach, between B and C Streets, 169 Ocean Blvd., Hampton
How Much: Free
Details: Enjoy a spectacular firework-lit sky while lounging on the beach on the Wednesdays of the month of August. Firework displays are contingent on weather and may be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Visit hamptonbeach.org or Hampton Beach’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/HamptonNHBeach for updates.
Open Auditions for 2022 Talent Competition
When: Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Seashell Stage, 180 Ocean Blvd., Hampton
How Much: Free
Details: The Hampton Beach Village District is hosting auditions for the Talent Show, which will be held from Aug. 26-28. Auditioners are encouraged to showcase their vocal talent heart out for event organizers and the audience at the Seashell Stage.
Children’s Week
When: Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 15-19
Where: Seashell Stage, 180 Ocean Blvd., Hampton
How Much: Free
Details: The annual Hampton Beach Children’s Week Festival is kicking off its trademark festivities on and around the Seashell Stage during mid-August for all sorts of family fun. Starting Tuesday, August 15, each day will be filled with crowd-pleaser activities, including mini-golf, free ice cream, dancing, storytelling, balloons and more. The festival will also feature a Giant Costume Parade that will march along the length of Hampton Beach on Friday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. A new performance by Mr. Aaron, a Children’s Musical Artist on the Seashell Stage, will be presented. For more information, call the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce office at 603-926-8717.
SEPTEMBER
Cirque Du Hampton Beach
When: Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
Where: Seashell Stage, 180 Ocean Blvd., Hampton
How Much: Free
Details: Witness a riveting circus sure to fascinate families and viewers of all ages. See jugglers, musicians, acrobats, and some body-bending feats, orchestrated by The Boston Circus Guild.
2022 Fire Show
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
Where: On the beach, 170 Ocean Blvd., Hampton
How Much: Free
Details: Gather on the beach to witness daring Boston Circus Guild performers showcase their bold talents in fire art displays. The show features flame-wielding, fire-eating performers who will spin, juggle and dance with blazing props.
June-September
Yoga on the Beach
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 21 to Sept. 1 to promptly meet from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Where: On the beach across from the Playground, Route 1A, Hampton
How Much: Free, courtesy of the Hampton Beach Village District
Details: All levels of students seeking to participate in yoga lessons on the beach are welcome to join free classes led by the team at the Hampton Beach Yoga & Mindfulness on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the entirety of the summer season. There is a two-class limit per person per month. Before class, students must register for classes on the Hampton Beach Yoga & Mindfulness website, www.hamptonbeachyoga.com, using the coupon code FREEYOGAHBVD.