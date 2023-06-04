SWAMPSCOTT — The Class of 2023 — 156-strong — was awarded diplomas Sunday at Swampscott High School.
Plans for commencement exercises at Blocksidge Field at Phillips Park were shelved by bad weather and moved to the high school at 200 Essex St.
Speakers during the ceremonies included Student Council Executive Board President William Van Dam, Class President Braedan Bozarjian, Class Secretary Isabela Miranda and the Class of 2023’s guest speaker, Peter Franklin, who has taught at Swampscott High School for 16 years.