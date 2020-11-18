Tarr appeals for narrow focus in Senate budget    

BOSTON — While his caucus is not positioned to hold things up, the Senate's top Republican cautioned Tuesday against expanding the scope of a long-overdue $46 billion state budget, hinting at possible opposition to a range of policy-heavy amendments concerning issues such as abortion access and MBTA service.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said some topics — without naming them — should stay off the table as senators aim to make quick work of an annual spending bill the House completed last week.
"There are things that I think that we can have reasonable discussions about in terms of strengthening this budget. We've certainly, in minority crescent, offered suggestions, and we hope that we could have a good discussion about them," Tarr said on the Senate floor, referring to the four Republican senators in a chamber of 40. "But Madam President, it's also important that we remember the way of operating that got us to this point, and that is to not lose our focus, to be diligent about trying to address critical priorities, and understanding that there may be some things that necessarily should not be part of this discussion."
Senators filed 473 amendments to the bill, including proposals expanding abortion access and intervening with new funding to prevent MBTA service cuts.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee's fiscal year 2021 budget bill raises spending by about 5.5% over last year despite anticipating that tax revenues will fall $3.5 billion short of earlier expectations. It closes that gap with a combination of $1.5 billion from the state's savings fund, big increases in federal supports, and revenues from delaying implementation of a tax deduction aimed at boosting charitable donations.
Ways and Means Committee Chair Sen. Michael Rodrigues said the bill benefits from a MassHealth supplemental rebate reform included in last year's budget, which saved about $95 million in its first year.
The budget's heavy reliance on one-time revenues means Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature will face more daunting budget decisions in fiscal 2022.
