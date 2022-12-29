On a gray December day during which Vladimir Putin's Russian army reportedly rained 120 missiles down on the people of Ukraine, psychologist Evan Longin took time out from his busy Salem practice to discuss his new book, 'The Roots of Evil - A Postmodern Exploration of the Unintended Consequences of Civilization”
Don't let the subtitle throw you. While full of scholarly allusions — Longin comes loaded with academic credentials— this book is not some lofty treatise, but a very readable and highly informed exploration of what may be civilization's most perplexing subject: the existence of evil.
What is evil and how do we overcome it? Longin answers with insights gleaned through the lens of over forty years experience as a psychotherapist. As his subtitle suggests, he is a "post modern" psychologist, which —simply put— means he relies on a range of different methodologies rather than a singular approach to embrace the complexity of reality.
Evil is a very complex reality indeed, and although Longin has had much experience in the field of mental health, he is careful not to mix symptoms of mental illness —violence, for instance— with evil. " Mental illness is too illusive," he says.
Longin is interested in the kind of evil that, for instance, turned the seemingly good Godly citizens of Germany into the passive accomplices in the holocaust, that starts wars, lets bullies reign unchecked in the classroom and workplace.
This evil, says Longin, requires a dynamic. It must be lit, like a match. It ignites when four factors converge: 1. Binary thinking (i.e., “us versus them”), 2. Control of information, 3. Simplistic solutions to complex situations, 4. Power over behavior.
Longin says that what prompted him to turn his decades of observation of human behavior into a book, was watching the slow but steady growth of all four factors in 21st century America. History is full of empires and cultures that have fallen on swords drawn as a result of exactly this convergence of factors.
Longin, who is 76 years old and grew up in an America high on its World War 11 victories, watched mystified — along with his fellow baby boomers— as America's heroic Eisenhower era gave way to the rise of the "military-industrial complex" that Eisenhower had warned the nation of in his farewell address to the nation. "We must guard," he said, "against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military–industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist."We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes."