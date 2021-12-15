This past Monday night, Dec. 13, Beverly composer Paul Van Ness sat at his piano on the stage of the Cabot Theater rehearsing his company of eight singers and one cellist for their Christmas concert to be filmed for PBS next Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, out in the lobby, a young woman who Van Ness presumed was theater staff, sat “reading a book.” When rehearsal ended, the young woman approached Van Ness and told him that sitting out there, listening to his music, she had cried.
She’s not the only one.
Van Ness, who says he’s more interested in the emotional power of music than the technical side, says, “What’s always amazes me about people’s reaction to the cantata is how people —including non believers —are moved, moved to tears, by a universality of feeling rooted in common human experience.
Little wonder.
Van Ness’s cantata, composed some thirty years ago when he was in "something of a crisis" over the state of the world, takes the beloved Christmas nativity narrative of the baby Jesus’s birth and reminds of us of the death of the babies of Ramah, slaughtered at the hands of a jealous and vengeful Herod the Great.
That dark side of the Christmas story has largely fallen through the cracks of our collective memory, he feels, as we celebrate the nativity with what Van Ness calls "the fairy tale" of modern day creches
Van Ness —who happened to speak with the Times on the tenth anniversary of Sandy Hook, a modern day slaughter of the innocents— means his music to move us to remember that in times of great joy and light there is always also great grief and sorrow.
While one mother buys her child toys at a mall, another watches her child die in a refugee camp. While one family settles down for a long winter nap, another flees war, famine, political upheaval, poverty —or, in the case of Jesus, Mary and Joseph— from Bethlehem to Egypt when Herod demanded his soldiers to kill all boys under the age of two in Bethlehem.
As the world in recent years seen the greatest migration since
Nothing about Van Ness’s early music career suggested that he would ever write a sacred cantata. As asa guitarist and vocalist of Boston’s rock scene, he founded and headed a Private Lightning, a band that got national play back in the 70s.
But the Washington state native was also a Christian educated graduate of Gordon College in Wenham and the bible had always been a part of his life. So was Bach, the master of the cantata and, once Van Ness traded the guitar for piano, his teacher.
Largely self taught, Van Ness said that he learned listening. And to listen to his Christmas concert tidings, is to know he listened well.